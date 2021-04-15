Anthony Fauci, Chelsea Clinton to speak at Vatican health conference

Vatican City, Apr 15, 2021 / 11:39 am (CNA).
Anthony Fauci, Chelsea Clinton, and Deepak Chopra are among the featured speakers at a Vatican conference being held in May on the interplay of mind, body, and soul in healthcare.
The Vatican announced the conference organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation April 15.
“Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul: How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health,” will take place virtually May 6-8.
It will feature the CEOs of large pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, along with celebrities active in medical philanthropy, global health advocates, policymakers, physicians, and religious leaders.
The Vatican conference’s website lists more than 100 speakers including Kerry Kennedy, Cindy Crawford, John Sculley, Brandon Marshall, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for Communications.
“Together, they will focus on advances in medical innovation and seek to catalyze the creation of new, interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships for curing disease and improving health, wellbeing and understanding human uniqueness,” the conference website states.
Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, will co-host the summit with Monsignor Tomasz Trafny and Robin Smith, president of the Cura Foundation and author of “Cells are the New Cure.”
A statement sent out by the Holy See Press Office said that the conference organizers will also promote a roundtable on “Bridging Science and Faith” that will explore “relationship of religion and spirituality to health and wellbeing.”
“The discussion will deal with the deeper meaning of human existence and seek areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences,” it said.
This is the fifth international health conference organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture and the CURA Foundation. The fourth conference, “United to Cure,” hosted at the Vatican in 2018 had Katy Perry, Deepak Chopra, and Peter Gabriel as speakers.
The first conference in this series took place in Vatican City in 2011 and focused on advances in adult stem cell research.
This year will be the first time that it is taking place completely online. The Vatican announcement said that priests, pastoral healthcare workers, and students from pontifical and Catholic universities worldwide are invited to participate in the conference.
Clinton Foundation and Vatican link?
The optics just get worse and worse.
Yes, such noted ‘experts’.
This papacy relishes being…of the world.
That line up says it all, doesn’t it, about this Vatican? Unreal. It’s amazing whom they want us to consider credible. I guess it’s an opportunity to hang out with celebrities. Oh yes, and when your own cardinals ask for a conversation about Catholic dogma … no time for them. It’s become a joke. A pathetic joke. These are sad times for the Church. And, a little investigative reporting would be welcome. How much Peter Pence money is going into this star-studded event?
This is a joke, right?
Remind me to never again give a dime to the Catholic Church. I’ll find other, more worthy, charities to lend my financial support.
This is an absolute disgrace. Active proponents of abortion are speaking at the Vatican HEALTH conference? This is so messed up. Bring on the second coming to rid us of these hypocrites.
“The Vatican conference’s website lists more than 100 speakers including Kerry Kennedy, Cindy Crawford, John Sculley, Brandon Marshall, Joe Perry of Aerosmith…”
Whaaa? What about RuPaul? The Khardasians? Sharon Osbourne? Usher?
And when will that new reality show about the pope be airing?
Suggested title:
“Popin’ Out!”
And I wonder…. Does watching an hour of TMZ now satisfy my Sunday obligation?
I mean, really. I’m not sure whether to laugh or convert to Mormonism.
Brilliant, bro! Got a great laugh out of that, brineyman.
And now back to weeping for the Church.
They fit well in the long line of Vatican guests during this rotten papacy: Jeffrey Sachs, Bernie Sanders, Bono, George Clooney, James Martin, Rothchilds, the NBA ambassadors and various other celebrity degenerates, international banksters, Communist thugs, New World Order political hacks and population control maniacs. Whenever, God willing, this gang of perverts, swindlers and Marxist ideologues occupying the Eternal City departs or is driven off, all the Vatican grounds are going to have to be exorcised.
Chelsea Clinton can speak on healthcare as authoritatively as Francis does on “climate change” or any one of the many other topics that preoccupy his mind.