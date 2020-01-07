Symposium on priesthood “renews” failed revolution of the Sixties and Seventies

Recently, we were treated to an article at Crux describing a “two-day symposium at Boston College” of “ecclesial heavy-hitters” dealing with the future of the priesthood. This was a follow-up to a previous confab which served up a wish-list in December of 2018. Key expressions say it all: “a call for a reimagining of priestly formation”; “renewing the conversation”; “threefold dynamic”; “foster authentic psychosexual maturity and integration.”
Who talks like that? I can tell you who: Left-overs from the failed revolution of the Sixties and Seventies. As Yogi Berra put it, “It’s like deja-vu all over again.” I know whereof I speak because these phrases brought back nightmares of my would-be priestly formation from that precise era. Yes, I admit I am a victim of post-traumatic stress stemming from those worst eight years of my life.
I am amused when liberals call for “dialogue” or “conversation” because that suggests they see themselves on the short end of the stick. Once they are on the ascendancy, all “dialogue” and “conversation” cease. My seminary was a hell-hole of oppression in the pre-Vatican II era; in my time, it was a hell-hole of oppression by the Radical Left (the agenda had changed but the agents were the same). Indeed, the initial steps were hesitant and conversation-oriented. However, when someone raised an issue for conversation that did not fit the proper “paradigm” (yes, we had “paradigm shifts” then as well), the axe fell fast and furiously.
We had been encouraged to “reimagine” not only priestly formation but the priesthood itself and the Church herself. Naively, I took the bait and wrote an article for The Priest in November of 1973, entitled “The Parish: Crucible of Priestly Formation.” I critiqued the whole disastrous system and “suggested” that a different “model” was needed, namely, having seminarians live in parishes and commute to theological schools. By January of 1974, I was shown the door. The “dialogue” was over. The personal harassment and persecution, however, went on for nearly two years more.
The Leftists today, however, are not quite so subtle and clever as their forebears of an earlier time. They have actually handed down the demand in no uncertain terms: “All consideration of priesthood and ministry must flow from the Second Vatican Council’s affirmation of the Church’s living tradition as it has been received and developed by Pope Francis.” The key words, of course, are “as it has been received and developed by Pope Francis.” Not even Vatican II itself is a starting point, with Presbyterorum Ordinis or Optatam Totius. Certainly not John Paul II’s Pastores Dabo Vobis. Not even, apparently, the brand new Program of Priestly Formation, approved by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops this past November.
It is important to have handy a lexicon to interpret the gibberish emanating from the “Woke” participants. Here are my English translations of a few of the goals of the cognoscenti:
• “an evaluation process for candidates that allows institutions to ‘be free to evaluate candidates honestly,’ without a concern to ‘maintain numbers’ by persevering with unsuitable candidates”: Get rid of conservative seminarians.
• “a call for exploration of new models for ordained ministry” and “There have to be adjustments made.” “The future of the ministry of the priesthood cannot be the same of the past.”: A Protestantized priesthood, which would include women and married men.
• “As the number of priests declines, we have an opportunity to recognize women in ministry, and make space and resources available for their formation, so that they can better serve the people of God.”: Ordain women.
• “This incorporates the vision of Vatican II in ways that are not always evident today among those who emphasize a cultic priesthood and a priestly identity that is set apart and above the laity.”: Out with a sacramental understanding of both Church and priesthood!
So, who are these forgers of a “brave new Church”? We learn that cardinals were present, including—surprise, surprise—Blase Cupich of Chicago and Reinhard Marx of Munich! Six other American bishops were involved also; among those “heavy hitters” were none other than Bishops Robert McElroy of San Diego and John Stowe of Lexington. In truth, with one notable exception, every hierarch cited is as far Left as you can go without tipping over the canoe. Non-bishops include such worthies as the peripatetic Richard Gaillardetz of Boston College, the ex-priest Thomas Groome (What does he have to offer of value to priestly formation? More to the point, according to the rescript of laicization, he should not even be teaching Catholic theology.), and Richard Lennan (an Australian priest of the suit-and-tie variety). The rest I had never even heard of.
Christopher White, author of the article in question, very honestly notes:
Some of the strongest language is reserved for the role of women in priestly formation, where organizers noted that women should be included in the faculty of seminaries.
In point of fact, one can see that the driving force behind the entire endeavor is the issue of “women in ministry.” White goes on to observe: “The event was closed to the press, prompting some Catholic commentators to voice frustration that one of the major lessons of recent scandals has been the need for greater transparency in the Church.” Never to be outdone in double-talk, we are informed: “Organizers, however, contended that the purpose of the closed-door format was to allow for free-ranging, open discussion among participants.”
Even more: “Groome told Crux that such an environment provided freedom for participants to speak with candor in an environment of mixed participants.” This has the echo of the Bergoglian synods of the past few years, from which the press was banned and no records of episcopal interventions were produced. Parrhesia, to be sure. Apparently, these erstwhile fans of Papa Bergoglio missed the document in which he essentially rid the Church of the pontifical secret!
Is there a place for laity (including women) in the formation of future priests? When Cardinal Newman was asked about the place of the laity in the Church, he quipped: “We’d look rather silly without them!” So, yes, there is a place. However, it is worth noting: Future doctors are trained by doctors. Future lawyers are trained by lawyers. Future farmers are trained by farmers. Similarly, future priests need to be trained by priests – in the main. Lay participants ought to be the exception, not the rule, and surely not the majority of faculty members.
If anyone reads my article from 1973 (to whose main lines I still subscribe), he will see that I am no uncritical supporter of the status quo. However, my vision of priestly formation would seek to strengthen priestly identity, not water it down or even eliminate it completely. Reading between the lines of comments made by several of the seminar participants, one senses a sort of glee when discussing the declining numbers of seminarians, presumably since that could push the envelope in the direction of dramatic changes.
Strangely, these people seem to be totally unaware of the fact that the Eastern Orthodox churches have had a married priesthood for a millennium – and they have a more serious vocations crisis than we. Mainstream Protestantism has been “ordaining” women for decades, and the churches are emptying out faster than one can recite the “Our Father” (oops, not that sexist prayer).
Bottom-line: Groome and Company want to keep the pot stirred. And like the old Soviet re-education camps, they proudly proclaim: “We sent home a number of significant leaders…with a new consciousness.”
Of the not-so-new “paradigm” for the priesthood, we read of: “a call for a reimagining of priestly formation”; “renewing the conversation”; “threefold dynamic”; “foster authentic psychosexual maturity and integration.”
REIMAGINING? Because according to an integral ecology “everything is connected,” perhaps our imagination falls upon the neologism of “imagineering.” And, then to complete this “threefold dynamic” (!) we fall upon Walt Disney Imagineering–the research and development arm of The Walt Disney Company, responsible for the creation, design, and construction of Disney theme parks and attractions worldwide.
Here it is: Cupich, McElroy & Co. imagine the priesthood as a booth in Disneyworld! Right next to the traditional Minnie Mouse and Mickie Mouse, but probably including some “psychosexual” third option maneuvering for “integration.”
What a Goofy cartoon show we have. They ought to follow the “authentic” script and exchange their collars for millstones and take a long walk off a short pier.
Having read Kasper’s “Jesus The Christ,” (my version in the first edition, either 1974 or 1976), Kasper has clearly devoted his counterfeit life inside the Catholic Church as “an evangelist” of the rational-materialist skeptic Rudolf Bultmann, which means Kasper does not confess Catholic faith or mere Christian theology. Kasper, cleaving to Bultmann, outright denies the Gospel miracle accounts (and subverts his young readers with the seductive suggestion “we probably don’t have to believe in them), and Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. He “remakes” Jesus into a marketing totem for selling psycho-sexual politics. I will be happy to quote pages verbatim if needed, but this is the basic thrust of his book: after subverting faith in the Gospel accounts, he pivots to his main concern. He states his central concern with words to this effect (I am going from memory but my restatement from memory is very true to his his own words) “when engaging with other people, it is not enough to grant another person rights, we must affirm the other person completely as he is.” He is obsessed with subverting Christ’s law of created sexual identity Christ’s way of chastity.
Kasper, in an earlier work called “God in History (196?), outright denies the Apostle James (1: 17) and the Niceness Creed, and the Judeo-Christian theology of the kingship of God: “The God who sits enthroned over the world and history as a changeless being is an offense to man. One must deny Him for man’s sake, because he claims for himself the dignity and honor that by right belong to man…. He is not the true God at all, but rather a wretched idol…. Such a God springs from a rigid worldview; He is the guarantor of the status quo, and the enemy of the new,”
Note the same words echoed by the Pontiff Francis: “rigid worldview.”
The 2 men in the photo, and the Pontiff Francis, do not hold and teach the Catholic faith. They have “moved beyond Christ,” to quote one of their like-minded contemporaries, Ms. Laurie Brink (of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious).
Boston College, like most formerly Catholic colleges who have implemented McCarrick’s 1967 Land of Lakes rejection of Catholic teaching, is a decadent post-Catholic “re-education camp,” well suited for a new century of sex revolution and coverup, and ready for worshipping the idol Pachamama, niw marketed by Kasper and the Pontiff Francis.
PS – I am sorry I didn’t see that the stupid I-phone spelling-controller changed “Nicene” to “Niceness.” Other misspellings are my own fat-fingering…
Actually it would seem that the Niceness Creed would be what the Church of Nice is trying to impose on the Catholic faith in place of the Nicene Creed.
I know! Too funny!
You made me laugh…thanks.
I absolutely agree with much of what he writes here and what he wrote in 1973.
Seminarians do not need more exposure to women in the seminary; rather, what they need is far more exposure to parochial life and ministry. In fact, they should be absolutely and literally immersed in it, perhaps as part of a Cathedral or deanery-level based residential life. The problem is that we have largely moved away from an apprenticeship model of formation in deference to an academic one, often run by people who still use terms like “paradigm shift” as though it makes them sound progressive and insightful, rather than people who use clichés as substitutes for actual thinking.
Here is a paradigm shift for you: ordain a seminarian to the diaconate and have him serve in that ministry for 3-5 years, while living in a seminary rectory and working 20 hours a week learning a trade. And only accept seminarian candidates who have served in parish-based ministry with diocesan training for a minimum of five years.
Imagine the qualitative difference of sending experienced parish leaders to train as clergy, as opposed to sending young, inexperienced men barely out of college to seminary to become leaders?
Amen
As part of the laity, I feel this suggestion would certainly weed out those unable to participate, then direct parish life.
More liberal “Mumbo-Jumbo” then the faithful should have to bare.There can be NO doubt that the ideological “rot” that infects our faith was accelerated greatly in the 60’s at Vatican II. Two of the most telling events in recent times.Was Obamaa’s demand on April 16th,2009 at Georgetown and May 14th,2009 that all icons
religious art,and statues,be either covered up or removed before he would pontificate at these Catholic Universities. The leadership at both colleges happily complies.After all:”The One We’ve Been Waiting For” was on his way!!
The ‘One we’ve been waiting for’ was weeping at these universities being called Catholic!
“Key expressions say it all: “a call for a reimagining of priestly formation”; “renewing the conversation”; “threefold dynamic”; “foster authentic psychosexual maturity and integration.”
Who talks like that? ”
***************
It’s called “corporate-speak” & you can see examples everywhere-corporations, school systems, universities, non-profits,local govt. agencies, and sadly , some Catholic dioceses as well.
It’s a way of sounding current & engaging without saying anything of real meaning. And I’ve noticed what must be an obligatory insertion of words like “passion”, “mission”, “vision”, “design thinking”, etc.
It’s dreadful but it’s not unique to the left wing.
“Who talks like that?”
John Lennon. This calls to mind the recent statement by William Kilpatrick (over at Catholic Thing), in which he suggested that this age would be remembered as the “Age of Unreality.” Rather than dealing with the world as it is (good and evil, vice and virtue, male and female, true religion and false constructs) these pseudo-theologians “imagine” a different world, and then earnestly try to visualise that different reality in order to make it so. (“Believe it, live it!”)
We could also imagine a different sort of gravity, or a different temperature at which water freezes, with the same sort of success. Please, God, let their ideas die.
I happened to read this passage in Jeremiah this morning:
“For wicked men are found among my people; they lurk like fowlers lying in wait. They set a trap; they catch men. Like a cage full of birds, their houses are full of deceit; therefore they have become great and rich; they have grown fat and sleek. They know no bounds in deeds of evil; they judge not with justice the cause of the fatherless, to make it prosper, and they do not defend the rights of the needy. Shall I not punish them for these things? says the Lord.” Jeremiah 5:26-29
What can be done when the very people entrusted to teach the faith, guard the flock, and edify the church are the very people who are undermining it?
This whole pontificate seems to be a return to the 70’s. I’m waiting to see burlap vestments come back. This kind of thing will not attract healthy seminarians, only the kind that have cost us a few billion dollars.
For Fr Stravinskas seminary “was a hell-hole of oppression by the Radical Left”, whereas I suffered through P Beaulieu’s hilarious description of Walt Disney Imagineering research and development. We were way ahead of the curve. My favorite memory to hate was when the priest directing our retreat sobbed during his sermon reminiscing his childhood [we hope] velveteen rabbit. It was what matched a Disney production called a balloon Mass. Meant to bring us in touch with our feelings. It was post Vat II time before John Paul II made changes to seminary training. Reimagining went from silly to bizarre to downright dangerous. We need occasional comic relief so I’ll relate a true anecdote. A new wild haired student showed up wearing a sleeveless animal skin and weapon like something hanging from his belt [it was a pointed weapon]. I won’t say here what he described as his favorite past time. How the rector let this guy in must have been a mysterious stroke of Beaulieu’s imagineering. At any rate one morning I heard police sirens saw them taking our new student away in cuffs. He was wanted. It took several years of search and recovery graduate studies and as a lay volunteer Africa lecturing philosophy at the diocesan seminary in Malawi Africa before I retrieved my vocation. The atmosphere there as well as the students was wonderful. Next stop was the Beda Pontifical Seminary, adult, traditional, and sane. After ordination I taught again at a missionary seminary in Tanzania. The experience was quite similar as previous the Church in Africa growing rapidly. Similar to G Weigel’s missionary friend the Spiritan [Holy Ghost] Fathers had done well in ending idolatry. There were no Pachamamas in sight. None of us needless to say were ecologically converted [the Pontiff’s imagineering revelatory surprise]. We converted [on weekends I visited the Maasai missions].
This is so typical of the lefties. Everything they attempt ends in failure, so what do they do? Why, they just double down on the stupid, hoping for a better result. They are incapable of learning anything, and there’s no hope for them.
Cupich, McElroy, et al? Run for your life!
When liberals call for “dialogue” and “conversation”, they are pretending they have legitimacy. When it comes to sin, there is nothing to discuss. Period.
Cupich and Kasper, two aging hippies still applying CPR to the long dead Spirit of Rebellion and Revolutionary Change that died a long time ago and whose legacy is responsible not only for dwindling Mass attendance and vocations but also the sexual abuse crisis permeating throughout the Catholic Church. They both should just be banished to a remote monastery to pray for forgiveness for their sins and heterodox views and activities.
Was Archbishop O’Malley present for this? If not, why not?