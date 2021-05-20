Communion, communication, and controversy

If you’re seeking evidence of how hard it is for the Church to communicate its message in and to our secularized, polarized, hyper-politicized society, consider reactions to the news that the American bishops are thinking of making a statement on Catholic politicians like President Biden who receive communion while backing abortion.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops lacks authority to deny communion to Biden or any other abortion supporter. Whether to do that or not is up to local bishops in their own dioceses. But USCCB certainly can speak to the issue. The bishops will discuss developing a statement doing that during their June 16-18 general meeting.
The discussion, which will take place virtually, will have as its background a letter to USCCB president Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, S.J., prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Replying to a letter Archbishop Gomez had sent him, Cardinal Ladaria said the bishops should dialogue among themselves and with other bishops’ conference facing the same problem–Catholic politicians who back “abortion, euthanasia, or other moral evils”–before they say anything. Even then, he added, deciding what action to take, if any, will remain with individual ordinaries.
Some media chose to see the Ladaria letter as a brake on action by the bishops, but it’s more accurately read as a green light to move ahead cautiously, with indications of how to do that.
A few bishops would prefer saying nothing, but most appear disposed to proceed. One who argues for silence, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, cites the danger that the bishops will be misrepresented. “In our society,” he said in a panel discussion earlier this year, a bishops’ statement raising the communion issue would be viewed as “weaponization of the Eucharist…to pummel [politicians like Biden] into submission.”
Bishop McElroy is right–not about the pros and cons of a statement, which is overdue and badly needed, but about misrepresenting the bishops, whether by design or accident. For example: a Religion News Service commentary told the world the bishops’ real aim is to give a hand to Biden’s GOP opponents, an Associated Press story quoted a theology professor who claimed the proposed statement would be payback to unnamed “donors,” and an ultraconservative news site said Cardinal Ladaria was “admonishing” Archbishop Gomez in his letter rather than giving him a conditional go-ahead.
The kindest word for these remarks is obtuse. Think what you will about the advisability of a statement, it’s abundantly clear that the bishops have two things in view here: the good of souls–including the souls of erring Catholic politicians–and reverence for the Blessed Sacrament.
Several bishops already have stressed both dimensions in statements of their own. One of them, Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix, called it “false patience” for bishops to keep quiet while the “slaughter” via abortion continues “with the full endorsement of Catholic politicians under our spiritual care [who] receive Our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament.” Telling such people not to receive communion as long as they support abortion is “an obligation and an act of love,” he said.
And so the stage is set for what could be a dramatic debate by the bishops. From their perspective, the issues at stake are profoundly religious, but the media can be expected to stress the political angle. Here’s hoping that, whatever the bishops decide, it will be interpreted accurately as arising from pastoral concern about an issue not of their choosing.
Let the ordained priesthood take their teaching authority in hand casting fear of hardship aside for the good of souls.
1.So you, my child, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. 2.And what you heard from me through many witnesses entrust to faithful people who will have the ability to teach others as well. 3.Bear your share of hardship along with me like a good soldier of Christ Jesus.4.To satisfy the one who recruited him, a soldier does not become entangled in the business affairs of life.5.Similarly, an athlete cannot receive the winner’s crown except by competing according to the rules. 23. Avoid foolish and ignorant debates, for you know that they breed quarrels.24. A slave of the Lord should not quarrel, but should be gentle with everyone, able to teach, tolerant, And what you heard from me through many witnesses entrust to faithful people who will have the ability to teach others as well. 25.correcting opponents with kindness. It may be that God will grant them repentance that leads to knowledge of the truth,26and that they may return to their senses out of the devil’s snare, where they are entrapped by him, for his will.
The subject issue is “ clearly defined universal precept of Catholic Faith.”
Opinions don’t count! The USCCB has the authority and obligation to address the issue on a timely and unmistakable basis! To date they have failed miserably and are responsible for the resultant Scandal! Shame!
Yes, the bishops, individually and as a group must do the right thing and excercise Canon Law. This concern about the secular media misrepresenting said actions are neither here nor there. Of course they will attack and misrepresent the bishops, they ,the media ,serve mammon, the spirit of the world. The bishops are to serve God and the Church, leaving the outcome of all things with God. Could good Catholics and their bishops be in for a more violent persecution? Sure. They are already vandalizing Church property every day in this country and around the world. I feel prepared, it is called surrendering and trusting in God daily. When I was younger and healthier I prayed in front of abortion clinics. I am 75 and in poor health so I pray at home. What is needed is courage, clarity and speaking the truth in very firmly. Never, never, never give in to the sin of supporting abortion by word or deed. Keep your focus on serving God and His truth.
By now it should be clear what the so-called MSM’s stance is to all things Christian and especially Catholic.
I have enjoyed many of Russell Charles writings. But I am not sure where he’s getting some of his information for this article. “ A few bishops would prefer saying nothing but most appear ready to proceed.“ it’s abundantly clear that the bishops have two things in view here: The good of souls – including the souls of erring Catholic politicians-and reverence for the blessed sacrament.”.
There are several hundred Bishops in United States. And, I believe I can count on the fingers of both hands those that have made any kind of strong statement on this issue, and many of those statements have been couched in the terms of “the politician should not present himself for communion, “As opposed to the fact that the bishops should refuse them communion.
Nothing will come of this….. the “mitres” are too busy consulting faux-chi on vaccine passes for Holy Communion & George Floyd Masses…
Next it’ll be the ‘defund the police’ adoration hours…
“Even then, Cardinal Ladaria added, deciding what action to take, if any, will remain with individual ordinaries” (Shaw). Shaw showing consternation like many of us. Infelicitous as it may seem, Cardinal Ladaria is really being practical. Catholic bishops have a severe problem of numbers within the USCCB, with an apparent larger representation of Methodist, Presbyterian, Unitarian Universalist, United Church of Christ, Evangelical Lutherans.