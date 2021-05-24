Pope Francis hints at imminent changes in the Roman Curia

Vatican City, May 24, 2021 / 17:43 pm

Multiple sources have told CNA that Pope Francis told the Italian bishops that there will soon be a new prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, and that the appointment might come out as early as May 25.

Pope Francis met the Italian bishops as they are gathering in their 74th general assembly. Pope Francis delivered an opening address to the assembly and later held an open discussion with the bishops.

It was during this close-door session that the pope gave some preview about his upcoming decisions, and explicitly mentioned the appointment of the new prefect of the Congregation for the Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments.

The position has been vacant since the pope accepted the retirement of Robert Cardinal Sarah Feb. 20.

The candidates to replace Cardinal Sarah continue to be the same three that have been mentioned since the African cardinal’s retirement.

First is Bishop Claudio Maniago of Castellaneta, who oversaw the Italian Bishops Conference’s new translation of the Missal and is the current president of their liturgical commission. Pope Francis appointed Bishop Maniago as inspector of the congregation. The inspection began shortly before Easter and was not made official. Sources in the congregation said that the inspection did not last long and mainly dealt with organizational issues.

Another candidate is Bishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, OFM, of Tortona. Formerly president of the Caritas of Assisi, Bishop Viola caught Pope Francis’ attention during the pope’s trip to Assisi in 2013.

Finally, the third name in the shortlist is Archbishop Arthur Roche, a Briton who has been secretary of the congregation since 2012.