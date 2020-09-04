‘Catholics for Biden’ claims Democratic candidate shares pope’s priorities

Washington D.C., Sep 4, 2020 / 06:35 pm (CNA).- The Catholic voter outreach of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has launched its 2020 efforts, telling Catholics that Biden’s priorities align with those of Pope Francis, despite the nominee’s support for federal funding of abortions.
On Thursday night, “Catholics for Biden” held its official online launch. Speakers at the event included Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sister Simone Campbell, and the former head of the politics department at The Catholic University of America, Dr. Stephen Schneck, who said in 2012 that concerns of the U.S. bishops about the HHS birth control mandate were “overblown.”
Durbin, a U.S. Senator since 1997, was in 2004 prohibited from receiving Holy Communion in his home Diocese of Springfield in Illinois; in 2018, Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield said that prohibition remains in effect.
Speakers urged Catholics not to be single-issue voters on abortion, and challenged President Trump’s pro-life record while in office.
Biden has pledged to support taxpayer-funded abortion and codify legal abortion in law. His “public option” health care plan would also cover elective abortions. The National Abortion Rights Action League has endorsed his candidacy, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund said they were “thrilled” at his selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.
After the call, organizers promoted an online quiz, “Are you a Pope Francis Voter?” that tells voters “Donald Trump rejects the vast majority of Catholic Social Teaching,” while claiming that Biden shares the “Catholic priorities” of “Pope Francis.”
The quiz tells voters that Biden’s policies will protect people in poverty, the elderly, and migrants and reject racism, and that “you must prioritize these sacred issues in the voting booth this November.”
The U.S. bishops’ document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship” describes abortion as a “preeminent” threat to human life. The document acknowledges many attacks against human dignity, while also warning against a false “moral equivalence that makes no ethical distinctions between different kinds of issues involving human life and dignity.”
However, voting material promoted by Catholics for Biden urges voters to regard other issues as equal in priority to abortion. It discusses the idea of a “Pope Francis Voter” as someone who considers racism, poverty, migration and healthcare as “sacred issues” to be prioritized in the voting booth.
In his 2018 apostolic exhortation Gaudete et exsultate, Pope Francis said that all human life, born and unborn, is sacred.
The pope said that “defence of the innocent unborn” must be “clear, firm and passionate,” adding that “[e]qually sacred, however, are the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned and the underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia, the victims of human trafficking, new forms of slavery, and every form of rejection.”
Citing the words “equally sacred”—where Pope Francis refers to human life itself— a 2020 election scorecard promoted by Catholics for Biden outlines “Equally Sacred Priorities” that equate abortion with a number of other issues in importance.
“In his writing and speaking, Pope Francis makes it clear: abortion is not the only issue that matters,” the scorecard states, adding that it would compare the stances of Trump and Biden on “areas Pope Francis names as ‘equally sacred’ to the defense of the unborn.”
The scorecard was produced by Network, the social justice lobby led by Sister Simone Campbell, who led a prayer at the 2020 Democratic National Convention and endorsed Biden at Thursday night’s event.
In a recent interview with CNA, Campbell was asked if her organization opposes legal abortion. “That is not our issue. That is not it. It is above my pay grade,” she responded.
The scorecard notes that Trump, and not Biden, is seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade, but adds that Biden, and not Trump, would increase support for pregnant women and fight maternal mortality.
It then covers other issues, claiming that Biden “[s]upports families in the tax code;” opposes racism and xenophobia, the death penalty, and “discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and disabled people;” and would protect housing assistance, health care benefits, the right to organize, and humane treatment of immigrants.
Religious freedom is not mentioned in the voter materials. Biden has said that he would repeal new religious exemptions to the contraceptive mandate, which had granted relief to Catholic organizations including the Little Sisters of the Poor. If the exemptions are repealed, the sisters could once again have to appear in court.
Biden has also supported the Equality Act, which would create broad anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation and gender identity that the U.S. bishops’ conference has warned would threaten religious freedom.
Pope Francis has made forceful denunciations of abortion. He has likened it to “hiring a hitman,” and has condemned selective abortion of the disabled as “the same as the Nazis to maintain the purity of the race, but with white gloves.”
In his 2013 apostolic exhortation Evangelii gaudium, Pope Francis wrote that “this defence of unborn life is closely linked to the defence of each and every other human right.”
Patrick Carolan, Catholic outreach director of Vote Common Good, a group campaigning for Biden, told CNA that Thursday’s event was meant to galvanize Biden’s Catholic support and to reach undecided voters.
Carolan told CNA that “there’s probably about 20% of the Catholic vote that’s still in play,” especially in several key states that Trump narrowly won in 2016.
“I think there’s a lot of, really, dissatisfaction, a lot of buyers’ remorse among Catholics,” he said of Trump voters, especially white Catholics, he added.
“A lot of it is with white Catholic women, and a lot of that is over the feeling of disgust over the separation of children and seeing pictures of children in cages,” he said. “And if you’re a mother, you can’t see that and think that that’s okay. And I know a lot of white Catholic women who saw those pictures and saw what was happening there and it just disgusted them, and they couldn’t vote for somebody who supported that.”
On Thursday, before the “Catholics for Biden” launch, the group “Catholics for Trump” attacked Biden’s record on abortion and religious freedom.
The Trump campaign’s Catholic voter outreach began with its online launch in April, which emphasized Trump’s efforts to appoint federal judges who were not “activist,” his administration’s pro-life policies and measures to protect religious freedom, and his record on the economy and on the coronavirus pandemic—which has killed more than 180,000 Americans.
Trump targeted pro-life voters this week, sending a letter to pro-life leaders outlining his policy priorities for his second term. The letter contained some of the same promises he made to pro-life voters in 2016.
Trump’s 2020 letter promises to build upon “our transformation of the federal judiciary” with judges who will “not legislate an abortion agenda from the bench.”
He also promised to “overcome Democratic filibusters in Congress to pass and finally sign into law” a 20-week abortion ban. He pledged to sign legislation protecting infant abortion survivors and blocking all taxpayer funding of abortion providers, and promised to “fully defund the abortion industry” of taxpayer dollars.
It is truly difficult for me as a Catholic, to see Biden supporters among our local parishioners. When asked about why the Biden sign in their yard they mostly clam up and turn away. Why is that? Where has the ability to exchange thoughts and facts gone? This article brings up the idea that we as Catholics should not vote for a candidate on one issue, that is as ludicrous as telling a voter in the year 1861, not to vote for Abraham Lincoln because slavery is just one of many issues facing the USA. Slavery was worthy of being “the ISSUE “ just as abortion is even more worthy of that designation.
Pretty sure the Catholics for Biden crowd has it right–Biden is more in line with Pope Francis.
How’s that McCarrick report coming along?
Obama and other dems used to clearly state that you cannot overrun the country with illegals.
Hoping CWR views are not in line with Catholics for Biden. So disenchanting to see this type of article and frustrated with Catholics siding with a platform that condones violence, especially abortion. To say that a lot of white catholic women are appalled at seeing children in cages, is only ignorance. These “cages” were set up in the prior administration with Biden in office. My faith in the Catholic Church is being tested when I hear priests and nuns promoting this agenda.
Did you read the article?
“Unrest” in Kenosha? What is there about the phrase “burning and looting and riots” which seems to upset the author?
‘Single issue voter’ – to me that is a voter whose decision on whom to vote for comes down to a single issue – what is the candidate’s position on that issue? The issue of abortion – Biden, while claiming to be a “faithful Catholic” fully supports abortion and contraception, in addition he fully believes that the taxpayers should fund abortion and contraception, and as a clincher – he is fully on board with same sex ‘marriage’.
Add to all this the fact that he clearly seems to be rapidly approaching senility – this would mean President Kamala Harris, who could then run for 2 more terms on her own.
Wish this was fake news. The Holy Father clearly opposes the evil of abortion but encourages ambiguity and confusion so that it now is impossible to refute the Biden campaign statements with clarity. How anyone can be allowed to support the murder of unborn babies up until after they are born and still be supported by bishops and priests is beyond scandal. This is right out of Bensons’ “Lord of the World”. If you can look at the two candidates for president and say Biden is the lesser evil because he only supports the murder of babies then you have given in to Evil.
Your article on “Catholics for Biden” is a load of crap.
The man will say anything and pander to anyone to get elected. He has no base principles, which he has demonstrated over decades. His foreign policy stances have been uniformally disastrous. I am sorry Sister Simone is so duped by this man. Yes, Trump has in many respects led a somewhat unprincipled life. However, what he has achieved for our country in his short tenure has been remarkable and remarkably free of his sins of the past, unlike Presidents like Bill Clinton. And if serial prevarication is a sin, then Obama too. And yes, I am Catholic. And yes, I am no fan of Pope Francis. However, Biden will be disastrous for the USA and throw the world into chaos because of his fecklessness.
Hypocrisy to the bitter end. Democrat leadership, especially those with claims of faith, leading the weak of mind giving them false absolution to sin and sin again. You cannot claim Jesus Christ while denying him. Pope Francis should denounce this misinformation campaign. Let us see if he does.
I wish they wouldn’t keep the “children in cages” accusation alive. I know there are voters who are swayed by that but I think it’s patronizing to assume you can garner female votes through emotions rather than facts.
Good to have come across this article that brings clarity about the views of the Holy Father too , since easy to project own false desires unto him , in images as well , as has been on many occasions and painfully corrected by him at times ..
the image above could have been about the candidate surrounded by a mountain – we can imagine of what …
Feast of St.Mo.Teresa today , who struggled against the ‘ darkness ‘ of the
‘ spiritual pain ‘ of feeling distant from The Lord , possibly allowed , to make her powerful in the Divine Will ..in a land , so very much afflicted by lies in hatred against dignity of human souls , by idolatry given to the carnal spirits , its effects, manifested in the utter poverty around – possibly being set right through the goodness of this one saint and the many who choose to follow the same Spirit .
The key to read the Holy Father could be the Divine Will revelations , the Oneness in the wounds , his sensitivity to every wound , yet with the wisdom to see the priorities , that every choice against The Kingdom can impact its coming in power in other areas too, thus his efforts to help bring compassion and hope to all , not the prideful distancing , from the sinful and the wounded .
https://www.comingofthekingdom.org/luisateachings/downloadable-prayers/approaching-or-after-communion/
An image of St.Mo.Teresa shaking her holy fingers at the candidates and those who support them , thus bringing confusion into wavering hearts , to lead many into the sin of presumption , despair and its deep bitter wounds , by breaking the seals of hell , as revealed to Dr Gloria Polo ..
Hope the remining days of the election become filled with strong images , that supports and reveals such truths – such as of the two ‘little children ‘ , standing in front of the large Father image of St.John Paul 11 …
with Mo.Teresa smiling , with the little ones , in their ‘adult souls ‘ that love , praise and hug The Father , Son and The Spirit ..blessed and joined by more in the nation to help them to do so in the smile of peace , where they belong in time and thus to bless all of creation as well ,
to undo the carnal fires in hearts that spark the false fears of overpopulation …
to instead see how the reign of evil in hearts is what often lead to others too – ? the recent fires , floods ..
Chaste Heart of St.Joseph , Terror of demons , St.Mo.Teresa , S.G.Louisa and all of The Kingdom , pray for all, esp. for those who promote the slavery and cruelty of the reign of the rebellious self will, as opposed to the Divine Will , to yearn for and hasten The Kingdom , in ways of Truth as the only answer for all other evils .
‘Catholics for Biden’
Oxymoron of the week, of the month, perchance the year.
As a recent convert to Catholicism, I find the argument that all those other things noted by ‘Catholics for Biden’ as being equal to abortion completely ludicrous. Without life, nothing else really matters. The claim that racism is on equal footing, or holds the same relevance as abortion is laughable. Those that hawk racism are doing so for profit…either monetarily or for political gain. Every catholic who votes for a democrat is a hypocrite. Today’s democrats/liberals/progressives are not the same as the their party was 50 years ago. Any pretense of embracing any religion of God or Jesus Christ is completely hypocritical if one supports abortion or euthanasia.
While a Catholic can claim with validity of their disgust of voting for Trump because of his past, his tweets, his multiple marriages, his language and coarseness…cannot in any aspect of good conscience vote for Biden and claim he is a better person because he is ‘more clean’ than Trump. Trump’s record stands for itself. Don’t vote for the ‘man’ (because all men are flawed), but rather vote for the proven record of the person in the office. Biden has had 47 years to fix America. HIS record has shown that he has never been able to do that and in fact proves the complete opposite by his support for and embrace of ideas that only harm America and her standing on the World stage. The World laughed at Obama and Biden. And those on the World stage that supported them are telling signs because of their hate for America and all that she stands for.
“Catholics for Biden”? Oh please. Biden begs for the vote of ignorant Catholics. Open your eyes before it’s too late.
Well written and it should help clarify that Biden. Should not be elected
The call for fasting that was made by the Holy Father , for Sept 4th on behalf of Lebanon could also be seen as one of the most prolife acts / statements , made in his gentle manner , of trusting in the Divine Will to work , to bring much good, in the hiddenness even , of The Sacred Host …
The ammunition stored there , left unattended , causing havoc..
such is the state of many , including families on up , living with the
ammunition of bitterness from words not spoken in truth , repentance , forgiveness , apologies ..
and same , much more magnified , when it comes to those who desire the roles to lead nations in peace , who instead choose to invite in ships loaded with evil ammunitions for carnal spirits and refuses to speak the truth from evil choices ..
the beauty of Lebanon , that of creation , thus at risk of being blown up at any moment ..
May we discern who are the ones who watch out ..and speak the truth of The Father and not of the father of lies –
‘ Your Will Father , that every life belongs to You alone , in The Mother ..’
May the blessings of the fasting continue to bless all , to live more deeply , for and from The Food of the Divine Will meant to satisfy all our needs !
Lebanon , with its connections to France and thus St.Francis too : )
the country said to be reputed for gambling …
Gambling with its inherent aspect that one wins at the loss of the other ..
and the repeated efforts , of turning tables , ? like the little crowns of lies that can get repeated in hearts ..
Glad that the Pres. has distanced himself from the previous empire of such .. the fasting and prayers from the Holy Father on down , to bring further awareness of such evils through and through , esp. in the most destructive gambling promoted , through choices of sins against life and marriage .
Thank God too , for the crown of holiness also being revealed and promoted in many ways for our times .