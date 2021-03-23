The Dispatch: More from CWR...

Knoxville bishop hopes restrictions on Masses at St Peter’s Basilica will be reversed

“I am sad to read about the restrictions now in effect at St. Peter’s Basilica. I treasure all times that I was able to celebrate Mass at the revered place …”

March 23, 2021 Catholic News Agency The Dispatch 3 Print

An empty St. Peter's Basilica. (Credit: Vatican Media)

Knoxville, Tenn., Mar 23, 2021 / 04:01 pm (CNA).- Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville expressed his sadness Monday over the restrictions on private Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica, and his hope that they will be removed.

“I am sad to read about the restrictions now in effect at St. Peter’s Basilica. I treasure all times that I was able to celebrate Mass at the revered place … to bring pilgrims to the Mass from my diocese and, in the past, my parishioners in St. Louis was so very special. I hope this is reversed,” Bishop Stika tweeted March 22.

He noted in particular his appreciation of having been able to say Mass “at the tombs of Pope St. John XXIII and Pope St. John Paul II and especially at the Clementine Chapel, which is directly above the tomb of Peter.”

The bishop later tweeted that he was reminded of the perennial joke about the difference between a liturgist and a terrorist — one can negotiate with a terrorist — upon reading “the reasons for the limits of celebrating Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.”

The decree which prohibited private Masses says the changes are intended to ensure that “the Holy Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica take place in a climate of recollection and liturgical decency.”

A decree of the Secretariat of State prohibited private Masses at the side altars of St. Peter’s Basilica beginning March 22, instead inviting priests to take part in several concelebrated Masses held each day at the basilica.

Under the new protocols, groups of pilgrims, accompanied by a bishop or priest who has booked an altar, will be permitted to celebrate private Masses in the grottoes beneath the Church.

Mass said in the extraordinary form of the Roman Rite is now limited to the Clementine Chapel.

Previously, the 45 altars and 11 chapels in St. Peter’s Basilica had been used every morning by priests to celebrate their daily Mass. Many of them are Vatican officials who would begin their day with the celebration.

When the restrictions were adopted, CNA’s Courtney Mares wrote that “the basilica appeared more like a silent museum where the art above the altars can be viewed, but the altars themselves are left unused for their intended purpose.”

In his homily at a Mass said June 25, 2016 in Gyumri, Armenia, Pope Francis taught that “There is always a danger that can dim the light of faith, and that is the temptation to reduce it to something from the past, something important but belonging to another age, as if the faith were a beautiful illuminated book to be kept in a museum.”

“Once it is locked up in the archives of history, faith loses its power to transform, its living beauty, its positive openness to all. Faith, however, is born and reborn from a life-giving encounter with Jesus, from experiencing how his mercy illumines every situation in our lives. We would do well to renew this living encounter with the Lord each day,” the pope said.

The Code of Canon Law states that priests “are completely free to celebrate the Eucharist individually…but not while a concelebration is taking place in the same church or oratory.”

In Sacrosanctum Concilium, its constitution on the sacred liturgy, the Second Vatican Council said that “each priest shall always retain his right to celebrate Mass individually, though not at the same time in the same church as a concelebrated Mass, nor on Thursday of the Lord’s Supper.”

The Second Vatican Council in fact permitted concelebration in specific cases: on the Thursday of the Lord’s Supper; during councils, bishops’ conferences, and synods; and at the Mass for the blessing of an abbot. With the permission of the ordinary, it permitted concelebration at conventual Mass, at the principle Mass in churches when the needs of the faithful do not require that all priests available should celebrate individually, and at Masses celebrated at any kind of priests’ meetings.

News Briefs

Spain to permit feminist marches, while restricting worship services

February 26, 2021 CNA Daily News 1

Madrid, Spain, Feb 26, 2021 / 03:11 pm (CNA).- While maintaining restrictions on transit, gatherings, and worship services amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish authorities will allow marches for International Women’s Day next month.

Various feminist organizations are already calling for demonstrations in various parts of Spain March 8. In Madrid, marches of up to 500 persons have been authorized.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, advises against the marches, saying, “there’s no place” for them because “the epidemiological situation would not allow nor make sense to hold these events.”

However, Fernando Simón, director of the Health Emergencies and Alerts Coordination Center of the Spanish government, has been in favor of the feminist events and said that they’re less risky than Holy Week processions.

Simón said,”it’s not the same to be under a litter carried by many people during Holy Week, than to be in a demonstration of 500 where distances can be maintained.”

The delegate of the Spanish government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, told Onda Madrid public radio that the requests for a permit to hold marches they have received in the Spanish capital “have not been prohibited because they maintain the parameters required right now in this pandemic situation.”

In various autonomous regional governments in Spain, restrictions have already been announced for Holy Week celebrations and other celebrations associated with the Church, such as the “Sanfermines” in Navarre, which will not be held this year.

In a statement to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish language news partner, Luis Losada, campaign director for CitizenGO in Latin America, said that “it’s outrageous that (while we have had to) give up the Fallas of Valencia and San Fermin festivals, as well as Holy Week, the feminists insist on their own celebration.”

Fr. Juan Manuel Góngora, a Spaniard, said, “these days we are watching with astonishment how in the middle of the pandemic, the Government Delegation in Madrid is going to authorize the 8M demonstrations with ridiculous measures.”

“Allowing these demonstrations is a farce for all of us citizens who are complying with the imposed measures and it constitutes a shameful double standard,” Góngora noted.
“At the same time we are already hearing 24/7 that this year we must act as if ‘Holy Week does not exist,'” he added.

The priest said that “if on Easter Sunday I go out through the door of the church that I administer holding the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament while the parishioners accompany me duly separated, what authority does (the government) have to impose a fine on me?”

“We Catholics must stop being timid before sectarian rulers, we should act with courage and claim our right to express publicly our faith while respecting sanitary measures, those that truly respond to the requirements of healthcare but which others are using under that guise to restrict freedom,” Góngora said.

Fr. Francisco José Delgado, another Spaniard, charged that “all this time we have been enduring a real ‘demonization’ of Catholic worship, despite the fact that there is no known source of infection associated with worship activities in Spain.”

“At the same time, we see how the public events of the state religion, since the March 8 marches are nothing else, are shamelessly promoted by Podemos in the government,” he said.

Delgado said, that “the Ministry of Health advises against these marches, shows this is more about the political confrontation between the political parties in the government than from a real concern for the health of the people, which has been missing in the decisions that have been made since the pandemic started.”

“In our case, as a Church it is difficult to distinguish what part of our self-imposed restrictions belongs to prudence and what part corresponds to posturing before the world. We have to obey, and in most places we won’t have processions, obeying the bishops,” he said.

“But perhaps the task of spiritual reconstruction should be planned that must come after all this, because the world’s ideological agenda is not going to back off a millimeter, while we seem to be in retreat,” Delgado lamented.

Spain has had more than 3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, and more than 68,000 deaths. Per 100,000 people, it has had 6,802 cases, and 147 deaths.


News Briefs

Pope Francis blesses Marian statue desecrated by Islamic State

March 8, 2021 CNA Daily News 0

Erbil, Iraq, Mar 8, 2021 / 01:37 pm (CNA).- A statue of the Virgin Mary that had been desecrated by the Islamic State was present at Pope Francis’ Mass in Erbil on Sunday.

The statue was decapitated, and its hands cut off, in Karemlesh, a largely Christian town 18 miles east of Mosul, during the Islamic State’s occupation of the villages in the Nineveh Plains from 2014 to 2017. It belonged to St. Adday church.

The statue has been partially restored; its head has been replaced, though its hands have not.

Speaking March 7 to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish language news partner, Fr. Thabet Habeb, the pastor of St. Adday, recalled that when he first saw the image of the beheaded Virgin he experienced “a very sad feeling, because I saw my church like this, along with everything else. We prayed before this Virgin for many years and it was destroyed. It was something very important for the parish, for our church.”

Fr. Habeb said the statue “will return to Karemlesh and will be in our church upon our return.”

The priest hopes that a fruit of the Holy Father’s visit to Iraq will be that the government and the world would look at “this martyr Church, which must be aided so it can continue to bring the Gospel.”

The Islamic State swept through large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, giving families of Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities an ultimatum – convert to Islam, die, or leave.

In 2017 the Nineveh Plain the area was liberated from the rule of the Islamic State.


3 Comments

  1. FOR SHAME! These restrictions on Mass at St. Peter’s – nonsense and foolishness.

    Obviously some faceless bureaucrat tied to some desk at the Vatican wants to feel important with these decrees.

    Our Blessed Lord needs his 2nd coming and hand whip these days to cleanse the Vatican of its unfaithful.

    Reply

    • Not merely one bureaucrat. Desacralizing the Catholic faith has only been going on for 55 years, a dedicated activity, almost a kind of religion, performed by millions.

      Reply

  2. A “faceless bureaucrat” may have authored the decree, but it wouldn’t have been put into effect without the approval of Bergoglio.

    Reply

*