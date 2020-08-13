A Response to Archbishop Viganò’s Letter about Vatican II

I very much appreciate Archbishop Viganò taking the time to respond to my article that appeared in Inside the Vatican on July 27, 2020. However, I found his response, posted on August 10th at Inside the Vatican, disappointing, for he was evasive, and did not address the points I made, but rather made a further case for his own position. He hardly mentioned what I termed the Spirit’s “severe grace,” that followed upon Vatican II, and he entirely passed over what I termed the Spirit’s “beneficent grace” that was the direct result of Vatican II. In this light, I will now make my response to his letter.
First, instead of addressing my Inside the Vatican article, the archbishop brings to the fore a piece I wrote for The Catholic Thing (October 8, 2019). He does so because he thinks he can turn my own argument there against me, that is, to falsify what I wrote in Inside the Vatican, and so use it to promote his own highly ideological agenda. This is a very clever tactic, but one that does not work.
In my Catholic Thing article, I argued that Pope Francis, although the Pontiff of the Catholic Church, has become, for all practical purposes, the leader of those elements within the Church that are verging on schism, such as the bishops of Germany. Archbishop Viganò attempts to interpret my description of this double role as my dividing Pope Francis (the Pontiff) from Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the “exuberant” Argentinian. The archbishop then argues, in his letter to me, that the same can be said of the Second Vatican Council, that is, that the Council, while an authentic ecumenical council, ended up promoting an agenda that was schismatic and even heretical—the culprits being Pope John XXIII and those bishops and cardinals in league with him. Thus, as Pope Francis is both the Pope of the Church, and yet the leader of a potentially schismatic church, so the Council is both an authentic Council, and yet one that has, through its documents, provoked a schismatic church, one that, in its teaching on faith and morals, is contrary to previous Councils and magisterial teaching. In so doing, Vatican II has lost its magisterial legitimacy.
There is a twofold error within the archbishop’s very ingenious but problematic analysis. First, my analysis of Pope Francis as embodying two roles, that of Pontiff and that of being the practical leader of schismatic elements in the Church, is not the dividing of him into two different personae – that of Pontiff and that of the exuberant Argentinian. Rather, the problem I was calling attention to is not that they are two in some schizoid manner, but that they are one – Pope Francis as the authentic pontiff is the same person, the same pope, who is encouraging and allowing schismatic elements to take root within the Church. This “oneness” is precisely what makes the situation so dangerous and worrisome.
Second, in attempting to use, in a misleading and erroneous manner, my analysis of Pope Francis in relation to a possible schism, the archbishop passionately attempts to provide an analysis of what took place at Vatican II, but this strategy also fails. Vatican II is not one entity as an authentic Ecumenical Council, and another entity that fosters schism and heresy. There may have been all sorts of scheming and skullduggery going on before, during, and after the Council, but that does not nullify Vatican II’s authenticity.
Vatican II is not, to use the archbishop’s term, a “container-council” into which false doctrine was poured. What counts is what the Council taught, though one has to take into account, as the Council itself did, of the magisterial authority of each of it documents. As Dogmatic Constitutions, Lumen Gentium and Dei Verbum have much greater magisterial authority than those documents that are titled Decrees and Declarations. Even worse, because the archbishop sees Vatican II as a “container-council” into which heretical elements were smuggled, he designates it “a devil council.” If such was and still is the case, then we would have to admit that Ecumenical Councils do not necessarily teach reliably the faith handed down from the apostles, even where a council, including Vatican II, intends to state definitive doctrine.
Such a position smacks of being the unforgivable sin against the Holy Spirit. One has essentially placed one’s own judgement over that of the Council. Yes, there may be some ambiguities, but such ambiguity is not unique to Councils. There has always been some give-and-take when it comes to language, but whatever noetic content is contained in such language, it must be interpreted within the overarching previous magisterial and conciliar teaching. That being said, the archbishop consistently overstates the ambiguity contained within Vatican II, and equally consistently overlooks the clarity contained in Vatican II – often in opposition to the very issues that the archbishop is so concerned about, such as Modernism.
Furthermore, the archbishop, as noted above, accuses Pope John XXIII of being the instigator and leader of the charade that became the “devil’s council.” Such an unproven accusation borders on calumny. Pope John, to his credit, perceived what many did not see, the dire need for the Church to renew itself. It was the Holy Spirit and not the devil who inspired him to call the Council. Moreover, although Pope John did not live to see the aftermath of the Council, specifically what I term the Spirit’s “severe grace,” I am confident he would not have been pleased, but he would have recognized that these aberrations clearly manifested why the Church was in need of radical reform and renewal.
The archbishop also accuses Pope Paul VI of not simply allowing the evils that followed Vatican II to continue, but that, in his silence, he was actually sanctioning them. Again, this is a false reading of history. My judgement is that Pope Paul VI was somewhat weak in character, and, having been traumatized by the massive backlash against Humanae Vitae, and believing that the majority of the world’s bishops would not support him, as they had failed to do with regard to Humanae Vitae, he concluded that he was helpless in rectifying the situation. He lost hope. However, in the midst of the chaos, we must remember that Pope Paul did publish his encyclical letter, Sacerdotalis Caelibatus, on priestly celibacy (1967), and his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Nuntiandi, on evangelization, neither of which promote the devil’s agenda. Surely, the devil was and still is quite perturbed by them. Paul VI’s Evangelii Nuntiandi was, is and will continue to be the foundational document for the new evangelization, an evangelization that Pope John Paul II and Benedict XVI so strenuously promoted. Above all, perhaps, Paul VI authored The “Credo” of the People of God, which beautifully, clearly, and robustly professes the true faith of the apostolic Church. Thus, Paul VI should not be maligned as the archbishop does. Interestingly, while he is critical of John XXIII and Paul VI, the archbishop is silent about John Paul II and Benedict XVI. The reason for such silence, it seems to me, is that they do not fit the archbishop’s demonization of Vatican II. In accord with their Petrine ministry, they defended and promoted a proper interpretation of Vatican II, and so fostered an authentic renewal within the Church. Pope Francis, to my mind, seems to further some of the erroneous tendencies that the archbishop finds in Vatican II. As is well known, I am not a great admirer of Pope Francis, but I do not see him as a Vatican II pontiff. I see him rather as one whose heart does not beat in unison with the conciliar fathers.
I want now to address what I consider to be a very important component of Vatican II’s reception – the sensus fidelium – the sense of the faithful. After the Council, many lay Catholic men and women were, and are still, scandalized and angry by what took place, especially within their local Eucharistic celebrations. Yet, in the midst of all the bedlam, most of them never doubted that Vatican II was a true Ecumenical Council, an authoritative hierarchical assembly of the Church to which they belong. Moreover, most of the laity did not condemn the Council as such for what was taking place within their parishes. Rather, they recognized that the aberrations they were experiencing were the products of their sincere but misguided, and often wacky, pastors. Their very sense of the faith confirmed, and continues to assert, the Spirit-filled authenticity of Vatican II.
Archbishop Viganò sees the Second Vatican Council as schismatic, and even more than this, as heretical. My concern is that, in his radical reading of the Council, the archbishop is spawning his own schism. Through the all-pervasive social media, he, and those who voice opinions similar to his own, are leading God’s people, particularly the young, not into the Church but out of the Church. This leading out of the Church is also a leading into a church, a church they falsely believe is the true Church. There is a gnostic elitism within the archbishop’s ideological agenda – he and his followers are truly in “the know.” They “know” the falsity that resides in Vatican II and, in so knowing that falsity, they have commandeered the true faith to themselves. If it appears that the ultra-progressive liberal agenda is the work of the devil, so the ultra-conservative agenda is also the work of the devil. And, in the midst of these warring factions, the devil rejoices. Archbishop Viganò, I fear, has played into the hand of the devil – the very devil he fears the most. In so doing, his “liberal” opponents rejoice, for they know that the archbishop has lost all ecclesial credibility.
Upon reading the archbishop’s letter to me, the question came to me, and it has come to others a well: Did he actually write the letter? Yes, he signed the letter, and the letter may express his thought, but was he the one who composed on his computer the main arguments contained in the letter? I suspect not. The archbishop customarily writes in a hasty, meandering, stream-of-consciousness manner. Because of this manner of composing, he often does not express himself in a clear and logical manner, and thus, often he has to offer later corrections or clarifications. In his present letter to me, the style is much different. The arguments are clearly and logically put forward, though they are, while clever, counterfeit. Nonetheless, the stylistic marks of this letter manifest a hand that is not the archbishop’s. This does not undermine the letter’s authenticity, but it does mean that the archbishop is influenced by someone who shares the same false ideology as himself, and maybe in a manner that exceeds his own.
I would like to close by adding one personal note. Although I am willing to engage in the battle that is now being fought with ever greater intensity within Christ’s body, I can never arrogantly think that I am at the forefront of this battle. I know that there are bishops in the United States who are also very concerned about the present ecclesial situation. I hope and pray that they find a way in which they could properly join, as leaders, in the fray, for they possess an apostolic mandate, and so their voices carry magisterial authority, an authority that I, and others like me, do not possess. They are apostolic preachers of the Gospel, apostolic interpreters of Vatican II, and the apostolic shepherds who guide their flocks into the way of truth.
(Note: The opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and do not necessarily represent the opinion or position of other CWR contributors or of Ignatius Press.)
Vigano seemed like such a good guy at first. But slowly, he started talking like he was hiding out in a dried up well, taking crazy pills and downing whole bottles of vodka. Somebody, please stage an intervention with this guy. Apparently if you take that “red pill” it turns you into an SSPX anti Vatican buffoon.
And the fruits of Vatican II have given us………………
Because of this manner of composing, he often does not express himself in a clear and logical manner, and thus, often he has to offer later corrections or clarifications. In his present letter to me, the style is much different. The arguments are clearly and logically put forward, though they are, while clever, counterfeit. Nonetheless, the stylistic marks of this letter manifest a hand that is not the archbishop’s. This does not undermine the letter’s authenticity, but it does mean that the archbishop is influenced by someone who shares the same false ideology as himself, and maybe in a manner that exceeds his own.
If I were to guess, I would guess Schneider helped him write it. He uses that same, “almost logic” that is used in so many SSPX attempts to defend itself. It’s the sign of someone wanting to sound like he is using Thomistic logic, but he does not quite have the hang of it. And Schneider’s arguments are flimsy and see through, in the same manner.
When our leaders, both Church and civil, at all levels seem to have gone off the rails, staying on the rails is a real challenge. Unfortunately, I fear Archbishop Viganò is starting to go off the rails himself. Tortuous logic has been one of the major problems I have found whenever I have analyzed the sedevacantist arguments, which usually end in a sort of religion that pays lip service to unity and the papacy but in practice doesn’t really believe in papal primacy. I can sympathize with the archbishop deeply, but I can’t go along with the idea that Vatican II needs to be scrapped altogether.
I think extremist views in the Church arise when those who have legitimate but different views from those in authority and the latter react to those differences by marginalizing, alienating and ostracizing them. Rather, I would prefer that Francis practice some of the “accompaniment” he’s so famous for with people like Vigano, Schneider, Burke and the other dubia cardinals (two of whom have since met their demise). Unfortunately, too often in the Church we find bitterness and vengefulness on the part of our leaders toward those who disagree. One has to wonder whether this is Christ’s way of dealing with the brethren.
Nicely stated. Pope Benedict XVI was adept at addressing differences by explaining the truth, clarifying matters, rather than humiliating a person or group of persons. Graced with respect for each person with whom he came in contact he was able to instruct with humility and enable others to grow in wisdom and grace. Pope Benedict XVI also corrected his own errors as soon as he became aware of them. Surely one can take a lesson from him. Rooted in the ground of humility, charity can grow and flourish. St. Pio is another example of recognizing that each one is made in the image of God.
You bring up a very interesting point. Pope Francis endlessly speaks of dialogue, but never once has he organized any sort of chin-wag between those who hold opposing views in the Church. Indeed, he won’t even answer the now nearly-forgotten Dubia.
You have hit the nail on the head! Thank you. I would add that Abp. Vigano and Fr. Weinandy are in remarkable agreement. The Church is in crisis. We need all hands on deck. This is a time for recognizing those who will fight for Our Lord’s Bride and supporting each other!
I’m so confused..I dont know enough to judge correctly,so I’ll just back off and pray that the fractions in the church come back together as a whole,One holy catholic apostolate church….This is all driving me crazy…One over here ,one over there…You dont know who to follow…So I will back off until they all come to there senses…God help and save us….
I too feel that pull; that sense of being a little lost. It is frustrating and confusing but this article is very helpful and I find comfort in Jesus’s own proclamation to Peter: “Whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven”.
If we are to believe that Jesus is guiding the church in spite of the communist seminarians that were planted decades ago and perhaps continued to be planted for quite some time, then overall, the gates of hell will never prevail against it.
Stay strong and pray.
I have no doubt in the superior intellectual and theological level of this Catholic scholar who engaged in a polemic with Archbishop Vigano. I read his dissertation and I have to say I don’t buy this priest’s comments on Archbishop Vigano. By contrary, reading this article it strengthens my conviction on the existence of the ‘deep church’ within the Catholic Church like in the social political landscape. How comes we make a negative consideration on what this hierarch said o wrote, but they don’t see what in fact the Vatican II have done to the Universal Church and also what this Pope (Lord have mercy upon him) is doing to the Body of Christ. I stop here lamenting on what our Universal Church has become in the past decades. We need popes like Saint Pope John Paul II or Benedict XVI. So this article did not impress me at all.
Thank you Father for your clear response to Archbishop Viganò. I fear he will lead many astray. He seemed so believable at first.
Father Weinandy is not the only one to respond to Vigano and question the sources of his present arguments. Kevin Symonds has made some videos about Vigano’s understanding of Fatima. Kevin seems to think that Vigano has an unhealthy dependency upon visions and apparitions that feeds his distrust of the Council.
https://kevinsymonds.com/2020/07/18/response-vigano-diesirae/
https://kevinsymonds.com/2020/07/18/response-vigano-lsn/
I find the comments to Vigano’s letter to the world very interesting since many report the Pope is under house arrest and many other state he has been executed. Others state that 650 airplanes emptied the Vatican of gold, gold coins and all documents. How does the Church think they will escape their fate? How will the Church recover from this Satanic scandal?
Fr. Weinandy, at least to this layman, seems to be saying “Yes, things are just as horrible in the Church as the archbishop alleges, but horrible in a different way.” Their argument goes back and forth much as once theologians reputedly differed over the number of angels residing on a pinhead. In other words, the more these educated men argue, the less clear the whole matter becomes for all of us.
There are, nevertheless, several things that remain very clear to all. First, no one needed Archbishop Vigano’s thoughts or letters to drive people out of the Church; she has been hemorrhaging laymen, clerics, and religious ever since the council under discussion. Second, the lunatic changes after Vatican II weren’t merely the notions of bad pastors in individual churches. These ‘bad pastors’ always referenced the council to ‘explain’ the innovations they were initiating. Third, despite Fr. Weinandy’s opinion to the contrary, there are preciously few good ‘fruits’ we can lay to the door of Vatican II unless we number among them many rotten fruits.
I really don’t see that Archbishop Vigano or any of the other critics of the last council are leading Catholics into schism or heresy. I see that they are simply putting on paper what many of us feel in our hearts, viz. that the council was an unmitigated disaster. I’ll leave the arguments attempting to explain why this is so to those better schooled in canon law and theology than I.
Yes, precisely. The positions being discussed now are simply those that have existed for many years and I dare say must exist among many priests and prelates who even yet remain silent. That these topics can now be discussed openly is the most important and valuable development. I have appreciated some of Father Weinandy’s commentary in the past. His concern for the obfuscation of the 4 Marks of the church is particularly incisive. In this instance, I find Father Weinandy’s argument unconvincing. But at least for me, the details at this point are of lesser importance though I hope and pray for a time of clarity and decision in the nearest of futures.
The current division in the Church cannot be ignored and praise God it is not now being ignored. The Church-in-division has been variously described as “bi-partite Church” by Pope Benedict, a “Schismatic Church” by Bishop Schneider and Cardinal Müller, a “dual Church” by Archbishop Vigano and of course a “Conciliar Church” by Archbishop Lefebvre, all of whom recognize the incompatibility of doctrines and practices that are now said to be…”Catholic”. Indeed, the Catholic Church now reflects in function the Anglican Communion, with various and opposing doctrines all being declared as “Catholic”, all being accepted as opinions, none condemned, no clarity provided. This radical new modus operandi founded on the “medicine of mercy”/”no condemnation” paragraph from Pope John XXIII’s Gaudet Mater Ecclesiae lives on. Hopefully, not for too much longer. {CCC 1697}
As anyone who has learned the fallacies from a course on logic, one stands out: “Post hoc, ergo propter hoc.” Since event Y followed event X, event Y must have been caused by event X. So, in the debate between Fr. Weinandy and Archbishop Vigano, we saw this is happening over 50 years among theologians. Because of the Vatican Council, great graces have been given to the Church, and great ecclesial catastrophes as well (some bad liturgy, dissent from moral norms, univocal understanding of canon law and theology). Did the Council cause the great graces? Did it cause the seeming chaos? Was the teaching of the documents both guilty and innocent of error and truth? Was the down side afterwards a massive failure of theologians to read its footnotes? Was it the failure of St. Paul VI to fight against false interpretations of some seeming ambiguous sentences here and there in Conciliar documents? Did the dissent of several episcopal conferences of Humanae Vitae and the failure to correct them by the papal magisterium flow from the Council that was touted to be pastoral and not to condemn any false teaching? As an after thought, why did the bishops at the Council fail to mention indulgences and the virtue of penance?
What kind of cause do we find from the Council producing only new fruits of grace and yet to say it had no bad effects indirectly or only bad results? Rubbish! Perhaps, we will only know the kinds of causal connections between the Council and the good and the bad effects which emerged over the decades. If it was not directly the cause of the historical outcomes, both uplifting and disastrous, did the bad effects have come about indirectly? Then again, the host of problems may have emerged from seeming great weakness of the papal magisterium, as well as the episcopal magisterium too afraid to discipline bully bishops and theologians. Finally, could the decades a certain dearth of the teaching of St. Thomas Aquinas, predicted by some theologians at the end of the Council while idolizing Carl Rahner’s ambiguities added more confusion to understanding and interpreting the Council’s documents?
Therefore, I would opine that from different points of view both Weinandy and Vigano are on to something true but not the whole truth that needs a higher synthesis beyond the pales of letter writing.
One can’t be an orthodox Catholic and believe that the promise of Christ that the guidance of the Holy Spirit would remain with the Church forever was broken at Vatican II.
If one doesn’t believe Jesus keeps His promises one doesn’t really believe in Jesus.
As scandalous as the actions and inaction of Bergoglio and so many prelates have been — and they have been outrageous and evil — the current situation still isn’t as bad as was a vast majority of Catholic bishops embracing the Arian heresy, which denied the divinity of Christ.
God got the Church through the Arian heresy. He will get it through its current afflictions, as grievous as they are.
There will be white and red martyrdom along the way, though. Get used to that fact. Accept it. Get ready for it.
If a Roman pontiff legitimately calls for an ecumenical council, whether it is primarily pastoral [Lumen Gentium and Dei Verbum are dogmatic] it by institution by Christ of his office as pontiff cannot be in error, or even misguided by the pontiff. That includes the bishops regarding error when acting in union with him within the council. Certainly it can contain deficiencies requiring improvement. Fr Weinandy OFM Cap is correct regarding assured guidance of the Holy Spirit for the Council. Unfortunately, Fr Weinandy is correct in the exaggerated position now taken by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a man who has had the immense moral courage to call the Pontiff on a matter of integrity regarding the McCarrick scandal. A justified challenge for a necessary submission of the truth. And certainly elsewhere regarding the Pontiff’s dangerous moral distancing form Apostolic Tradition by means of suggestion, and especially the Pontiff’s misrepresentation of St Thomas Aquinas in ST 1a2ae 94, 4 [see E Christian Brugger NCR 2016] cited in Amoris Laetitia. Impressing the reader with the fallacy that all moral superlatives denoting intrinsic evils such as adultery, homosexuality, cohabitation, in every instance have exceptions. Effectively teaching the false doctrine that no inherently evil act is in practice evil – since mitigation neutralizes. Placing the onus on the priest to give the benefit of the doubt to the adulterer, homosexual, cohabitator [see Rules and Discernment 304 Amoris Laetitia]. These errors were addressed also by Fr Weinandy in correspondence to the Pope. Weinandy was then summarily dismissed from his position with the USCCB. His integrity remains unvarnished. Both men are highly esteemed by many including myself. Both men need to be reconciled in regards to our mission as defenders of the one true faith. Schismatic contention now spreading within the Body of Christ is not an option. Resistance and courageous defense of the faith is our mission.
“There has always been some give-and-take when it comes to language, but whatever noetic content is contained in such language, it must be interpreted within the overarching previous magisterial and conciliar teaching.”
Excellent observation, which uncovers the source of the problems that occurred in conjunction with Vatican II. I believe there were progressives waiting in hiding for an opportunity to hi-jack the true meaning of the council. Thus, they interpreted the language of the council in ways that would fit their progressive agenda. They often used the term ‘the spirit of Vatican II’ to justify their interpretations. A prime example is some of the changes made in the liturgy, such as moving the tabernacle out of the center of the church and turning the celebrant around to face the congregation. Many new churches were built with the congregation surrounding the altar. Although this was not indicated in the council document on the liturgy it was done in ‘the spirit’ of more participation by the faithful. Thus, the progressives were reading changes into the documents that were not the intentions of the council. These runaway changes are well documented in Michael Rose’s book “The Renovation Manipulation”.
The author of this response did himself no service. I wonder who Archbishop Vigano’s ghost writer is?
Father Weinandy “would like to end on a personal note”? The whole thing is nothing but a personal note. Remembering Father Weinandy’s courageous critique of Amoris laetitia fairly early on, I for one was expecting something substantive here, and not more Bishop Barronesque self-centeredness about how one has been misunderstood and slighted by those who are, ipso facto, unbalanced–or worse. So the lay people have “received” the Second Vatican Council, thereby legitimizing it, have we? What choice have we been given? Have we been taught the truth? Have we been permitted to so much as whisper one unwelcome question? No, we have not. Decade after decade we watch our friends, our family members crash and burn while we ourselves, if we so much as raise a single concern, are told not by the apostates but by our own pastors and bishops to pipe down and go away. I say this as a daily Novus Ordo Massgoer for all of my adult life. I read this article waiting, hoping for Father Weinandy to offer something convincing, but no. So Archbishop Vigano is an ideologue, now is he? “Same old, same old,” Father, could at this stage in the game be said to constitute a problematic and limited worldview in and of itself.
“Helen
AUGUST 14, 2020 AT 9:47 AM”
To be sure, a heartfelt and accurate assessment of the experience and views of many who wait diligently for orthodox clarity {and all that stems from it} from leadership in the Church.
For me Vigano’s strength was that he knew players & things about the McCarrick affair. Then unfortunately he started to go down weird paths which undermines his overall credibility. Sadly I fear that in a year or two’s time I might have to consider him a wacko with the likes of Emmanuel Milingo…
Vatican II took what could be called an evangelical risk in more greatly opening up the Church to the world. But since “the whole world is in the power of the Evil One” that does entail risking that “diabolical disorientation” also enter more deeply the Church. Here is what Pope Saint John Paul wrote in his encyclical Dominum et vivificantem, 26:
«…[the]work being done by the Church for the testing and bringing together of the salvific fruits of the Spirit bestowed in the Council is something indispensable. For this purpose one must learn how to “discern” them carefully from everything that may instead come originally from the “prince of this world.” This discernment in implementing the Council’s work is especially necessary in view of the fact that the Council opened itself widely to the contemporary world,»
Reading Fr. Weinandy’s block makes me believe that he too, is taken by the devil. If he doesn’t see anything wrong in modernism, in what’s currently going on in the church today, what abominations that came out of Vatican II, such as receiving Jesus on the hand, and less reverence, then he is the one that is taken by the devil. He seems to be defending Pope Francis and modernism. The reason the young are living the church is because the tradition has not been passed down, they see their parents and a lot of people with little faith, or they didn’t receive the right teachings or kindergarten teachings of the faith. Fr. Weinandy also failed to defend the faith from modernists and those wanting to destroy the church. Pope Francis declared that he is not the Vicar, and he also confuses the faithful. I wonder why he never or doesn’t say abortion is evil.
It is fascinating how Fr. Weinandy passes judgement on Archbishop Viganò’s character – while accusing the Bishop of calumny and divisiveness.
Father’s response Is written in a petty and petulant style. If the concern is the Facts of Vatican II – why discuss his ‘feelings’ for Pope Francis and ‘opinion’ of the Bishop and his writing style? He plays to both sides – flipping from ‘conservative’ to ‘liberal’ and never expounding on actual Truth. For my part, I found Father Weinandy’s response to be hypocritical – his tepid arguments are lost amongst his opinions and personal judgements. I was looking for a Yes to be a Yes – and Truth – not a personal article of persuasion.
We see that even men of the clothe are fallen humans. I’ll keep searching and praying.
I’m with the Archbishop. Tired of all this liberal stuff. Look at the church nowadays.
Terrible. The new mass is a shell of the Latin Mass.
When pagan rituals are taking place in the Vatican debating about what council may or may not have gotten us here seems to be a waste of time.
It would seem more prudent to amputate the infected body parts, removing them completely from continuing to spread their disease, and then debate over where the disease came from can start (once the infection is no longer spreading).
For the average layperson, I would imagine, we face much more pressing concerns like Jesus being DENIED to us from our priests, from our bishops, and from our cardinals, and from our pope.
Get us the Eucharist and take care of your sheep and then you can argue over what council did what.
If Jesus asked of you what he asked of St. Peter, “Do you love me?”. How many shepherds could honestly answer yes when the abuse of his sheep multiplies daily.
Fr Wienandy is on he firing line accused of what substantially? “In my Catholic Thing article, I argued that Pope Francis, although the Pontiff of the Catholic Church, has become, for all practical purposes, the leader of those elements within the Church that are verging on schism, such as the bishops of Germany” (Weinandy). Is that not true? It’s a clear indictment of Francis in league with the German bishops, something I’ve previously alluded to. Germany is the prototype church for a universal polygon Church long envisioned by our Vatican purveyors of the New Paradigm. “Archbishop Viganò attempts to interpret my description of this double role as my dividing Pope Francis (the Pontiff) from Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the ‘exuberant’ Argentinian” (Weinandy). By what logic does Archbishop Viganò perceive a fallacious comparison of “the leader” of schism Pope Francis, widely known for double messaging orthodoxy and heterodoxy by comparing this to Francis the Pope and Jorge the ‘exuberant’ Argentinian? Unless there’s something I’ve missed it’s a quintessential non sequitur.