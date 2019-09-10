The passive-aggressive pontificate continues—and the Synod approaches

Update (Sept. 11, 2019): A full CNA transcript of the in-flight papal press conference from Madagascar is now available.
Almost six years ago, in October 2013, I wrote my first piece critical of Pope Francis—a CWR editorial titled “Pope Francis: The Good, the Baffling, and the Unclear”. Among several other things, I made the following observations:
At times, especially in his interviews and more impromptu remarks, Francis has shown a tendency to use language that is muddled and unclear, even undisciplined. There are also those moments when he seems to have a particular audience or group of people in mind, and yet never makes it evident who they might be, creating an ambiguity that, far from being “challenging”, is simply confusing. …
And what has become even more bothersome to me is the reactionary quality of these sort of statements from the pontiff. As I wrote to one friend as we discussed the two papal interviews, there seems to be a passive-aggressive quality at play which belies the image of the energetic, broad-minded pope who is above the fray of personality clashes and “office politics.” On the contrary, my impression is that he lets his annoyance with certain people or groups—from Argentina? in the Vatican? elsewhere?—dictate comments that are uttered without reasonable clarity or proper context.
I harkened back to those reflections as I’ve pondered some recent remarks by Pope Francis, made both immediately prior and following his week-long visit to three southern African nations.
The first two remarks came on the flight to Africa. After being presented with a copy of book titled How America Wanted to Change the Pope (available only in French at this time), written by Nicolas Seneze, who is a reporter for the progressive French newspaper La Croix, Francis said he considered it “an honor that Americans attack me.” Soon afterward, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni had to clarify, as CNA reported, “that the pope’s remarks were directed at critics, and were not intended to insult American Catholics.” Francis, Bruni insisted, meant to say he “he always considers criticisms an honor…” That’s an understandable bit of spin. But it isn’t convincing in the least.
The news websites of the German and Austrian Bishops’ Conferences reported that Francis also stated, in response to a question about Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, the former prefect of CDF: “He has good intentions, he is a good man, the pope likes him, but he is like a child.” That was, even for a pontiff known as a prolific master of colorful insults, rather surprising. One cannot imagine previous pontiffs talking publicly about a cardinal in such a way. After all, it was just this past June that Francis lamented a “culture of insults”.
Cardinal Müller, of course, has been openly critical of various progressive German bishops, telling CWR in a June 26, 2018 interview that in Germany being “popular in public opinion is nowadays the criterion for a supposedly good bishop or priest. We are experiencing conversion to the world…” He also stated in the same interview:
To many bishops, the truth of revelation and of the Catholic profession of faith is just one more variable in intra-ecclesial power politics. Some of them cite individual agreements with Pope Francis and think that his statements in interviews with journalists and public figures who are far from Catholic offer justification even for “watering down” defined, infallible truths of the faith (= dogmas). All told, we are dealing with a blatant process of Protestantizing.
I suppose one could engage with Cardinal Müller’s various statements. Or you could just liken him to a child, while heaping on a bit of condescension—”the pope likes him”—for good measure. Take your pick. Fast forward to earlier today and to Francis’ return to Rome from Africa. It was, in many ways, a repackaging of his greatest clichés, with references to rigidity and ideology, all with a strong hint of the same old passive-aggressive quality that has, alas, become a steady hallmark of this unsteady pontificate:
Referring to a “dry morality” imposed upon “the morality of the People of God,” the pope expressed concern about any ideology that is “so Pelagian” that it leads to rigidity. “Today we have many, many schools of rigidity within the church that are not schisms but are pseudo-schismatic Christian ways.”
Pope Francis concluded: “When you see Christians, bishops, priests [that are] rigid, behind this there are problems. There is not the holiness of the Gospel. For this we must be meek.” Of those who are rigid, he said, “They are going through a problem, and we must accompany them with meekness.”
There is rigidity and there is rigidity—as in the continual and reflexive recourse to tired tropes and broad brushstrokes that tell us very little about Francis’ enemies, real or perceived, and much more about the pontiff. Francis doesn’t help his case with this approach:
Francis also praised those who criticize him to his face, “having the honesty of saying” their objections out loud. “I don’t like it when criticism is done under the table… when they smile and then stick the knife from behind. This is not loyal.”
Criticism, he insisted, can be a constructive tool. When a person issue a criticism that isn’t fair, the pope said, he or she should be ready for a response and to dialogue about it.
On the other hand, Francis said, a critic who cloaks his or her objections behind a façade is “an arsenic pill, a bit like throwing a stone and hiding your hand. This doesn’t help, and it comes from closed [minded] people who don’t want to hear the answer.”
When it comes to criticizing the pope, he said, “saying what you don’t like, writing an article and asking for a response, this is loyal. This is loving the Church. Instead, voicing a criticism without dialogue [and] without wanting an answer, is not loving the Church … [it’s to want to] change the pope, make a schism.”
First, yes, let’s readily admit that Francis has critics who are outrageous, emotional, strident, and even slanderous. So did his predecessors, even if the current criticism has been amplified because of the internet and social media. Criticism comes with the territory, and being thin-skinned, snarky, and even petty about it is not a good look, especially for a pope.
But, secondly, there have been respectful and reasonable concerns—some expressed in critical but not outrageous ways—that Francis has pointedly ignored. The famous dubia submitted by four cardinals (two of whom now deceased) is an obvious example. The dubia were submitted in writing, the cardinals asked respectfully for a response, and they wanted an answer. None came, and none will, I’m convinced. As I noted in June 2017: “I’ll be shocked—and I don’t use that term lightly—if Francis agrees to meet with the four cardinals, or if he formally responds to the dubia. I believe Francis is content to create the mess that is currently spreading throughout the Church, and even, at times, to encourage it even more by way of dubious assertions.” (For more thoughts on the dubia and Francis’ silence, see my November 2016 essay “The Four Cardinals and the Encyclical in the Room”.)
Thirdly, while Francis makes distinctions between good and bad critics, he and his closest collaborators (not to mention his defenders on Twitter, who are equal parts passive and aggressive) rarely, if ever, really address or consider good criticism in a mature, pastoral manner. In many cases they misrepresent it or attack those who put it forward in good faith. Put another way, Francis and company make it quite clear, in the end, that any and all criticism is motivated by some irrational, ideological, political, and unCatholic hatred of Francis. They would rather stonewall, deflect, and even insult rather than actually dialogue. If I’ve seen it once, I’ve seen it several dozen times.
Some of the key signs of passive-aggressive attitudes, according to Psychology Today, are the silent treatment (“refusing to answer any questions from the person”), subtle insults, and stubbornness. I hope we can all agree that these are not good qualities for anyone to have; they certainly aren’t what we hope to see in a pope. But I don’t think we will be seeing any changes. The die is cast; rigidly so.
And, unfortunately, matters might even get worse. I have, over the past few years, expressed many serious concerns about what Francis has been trying to achieve through the past Synods (as well as via Amoris Laetitia), and I have the same fears about what he and his German friends hope to accomplish in the coming Synod. And I think this October in Rome could be about as confusing, ugly, and depressing as things can be. I’m certain that I’ll be writing many critical things. In doing so, however, I will continue to be as direct, respectful, and reasonable as I can possibly be, not resorting to insults, innuendos, and passive-aggressive double-speak. Because that, frankly, would be childish.
Thank you Mr. Olsen. I hope others in the Catholic media (some who have been silently just letting things go) will follow your example and speak out. We are in dangerous waters. It’s time for all of us to do something, anything, to help Mother Church. First: prayer, prayer and more prayer. Too many just sitting in the pews – the small percentage left, that is – and ignoring what is coming from Rome. It’s not good. And I am sad, and angry too.
Here’s an important word I would add to this sobering essay: manipulative. Not an insulting characterization, but an additional clinical term that applies to Bergoglio.
Another term is ego centrism, narcissism (which is really a given). It is now clear, as the plagiarizing Rosica rejoiced, that Bergoglio sees Bergoglio as the “Magisterium.” This also partially explains his history of collecting clerics and bishops who were damaged goods/transgressors who could ONLY be loyal, indebted to him and see their own narcissism idealized in him. If they themselves were (and are) narcissists…they can also contribute to Bergoglio’s “catty charity” and characterizations of enemies.
No, Bergoglio is not “like a child” but his choice of “like a child” towards Cardinal Muller is an “interesting” word choice by a man heading an Institution long plagued by corruption and crimes and cover ups of pedophilia, the molestation of “child” in the plural. It is indeed a rhetorically adept, desensitized, textured, word choice (“We’ve moved beyond all that.”) to “be free” to characterize/attempt to neutralize a Catholic priest and a Cardinal who is 71 years of age in public as “like a child.” It is truly demeaning and sick. It also of course first references senility…when someone is “like a child” again. It also anticipates the spiritually “immature” who might criticize Bergoglio. Family members who actually believe what the Church teaches can now be dismissed this way by their impious relatives. One can “grow up” and become like the grown up Hegelian German bishops…even if you’re an American or Filipino. But what about Muller is “like a child?” His “rigid” adherence to Church Teachings? Does a reporter ask Bergoglio what about Muller makes him “like a child?” No. Because for Bergoglio, it’s really the spiritual yearnings of an ex-Catholic, not practicing Catholic that are the most mature, genuine. This includes even the paganism of the Amazon. In Bergoglio’s copy of the Gospels, Jesus never really says, “Sin no more!” It’s more like “Yeah! You’re the ones who actually got it!” Bergoglio then (manipulatively, effortlessly) re-imagines practicing Catholics as a kind of fringe group (which of course, coincides with the media, the world and yes the “symbolic” devil). He does not consider that makes such a move so easy for him is despite all his worries about “Pelagianism” a non-reliance on Grace, a belief that we really cannot keep the commandments (a condemned belief, a world weary cynical substitute) Does Muller accept the Kingdom “like a child?” Historically this “innocence” apparently applied to someone like Thomas Aquinas…isn’t a belief in the Magisterium itself “childish” and any aspiration to be faithful to the Church’s Teachings…EXCEPT those pertaining to climate control, immigration and the death penalty?
But here’s the deal, and this is what manipulators, and passive-aggressive types in particular do: your “enemy” response to them, whatever it is…now makes THEM the victims. They were responding to enemies all along! They were always the victims!
Yes, the more mature, discerning Bergoglio no longer hindered by inordinate attachments (like the actual Magisterium) can so freely relate “scandal” and “fake news” (his enemies really, not simply “the media”) to coprophagia in December 2016. A proud moment for me as a Catholic.
On one hand, one can look at Bergoglio as “calculating” but really all this comes to him like breathing. He grabs whatever he has to.
As for “Pelagianism” (and to partially rip off Edward Feser’s characterization of the New Atheists when it comes to their knowledge of metaphysics)…Bergoglio wouldn’t know a “Pelagian” from a “pelican.” But really…imprecision serves him.
Prayer and fasting.
For an old man in his eighties, our Pope is disturbingly immature, childish and utterly unable to take criticism even when it is intended in charitable manner (as Cardinal Muller clearly intended). Pope Francis does the Petrine Office a massive disservice whenever he lashes out against his critics (real or imagined). He doesn’t need “Right Wing Americans” conspiring to discredit him because he is doing a very good job by himself.
Correction/edit:
He does not consider that what makes such a move so easy for him despite all his worries about “Pelagianism” is really a non-reliance on Grace plus a belief that we really “cannot” (but do not need to really) keep the commandments (a condemned belief plus a world weary cynical substitute).
But for a nail a horse was lost; but for a horse, a rider; but for a rider, a battle and a kingdom; and but for steadfast ecclesial leadership, the remnant of Christendom.
And, BUT FOR fatal divisions within early Christianity, Islam would have been stopped in North Africa and Anatolia (not Tours and Vienna). And BUT FOR the earlier power vacuum and military exhaustion between Byzantium and Persia, fledgling Islam would have disappeared in the desert sands (like all the other thousands of unknown “prophets” of early Arabia). And BUT FOR the decision by Mohammed’s small inner circle (after his death) to re-pacify the unraveling tribal coalition still in Arabia—-rather than not—-again Islam would be less than a footnote in world history.
And, today, BUT FOR a conflicted pope—-a needed champion of the “periphery,” but indifferent to formal schism at the center—-the Church and Europe might be less vulnerable to a blindside and catastrophic “paradigm shift” from the border. That is, a real-time and synodal and choreographed (?) Germania fondles (an apt term) pseudo-questions of sexual morality, etc. …while an historic and convinced Islam lusts toward Europe as its ITS OWN periphery.
BUT, in yet another unexpected twist of history—-at the next conclave might enough suddenly wide-awake cardinals, now largely from the Church’s periphery, NOT vote for a Francis clone after all? Emeritus Pope Benedict’s long-term hermeneutics of “discontinuity WITHIN continuity”?
The Barque of Peter salvaged by the Holy Spirit?
Sadly this Pope Francis is a flimsy reed.Unable or unwilling to see the viscous attacks against Christianity and Catholics around the world.Especially in Africa and the Middle East.It is much more important for him to be PC and loved by the secular MSM.Then to lead his flock in the Truth.As for Germany? My ancestors from Neustadt Germany would be so saddened to see what Merkel has done to their Fatherland.Along with the progressive Catholic clergy.
La Croix is an independent Catholic daily newspaper published in Paris. By French standards, its coverage is moderate. Though this might be considered progressive by American standards, La Croix is hardly a bastion of the left.
On this anniv. date of 9/11 , interesting to read this column …
Is the Holy Father that difficult to understand ..or is it that the Holy Spirit allows these concerns , to help bring his message more into focus , through the attention that need to be paid to the heart ..the heart of the issues as well as our own
hearts , often afflicted by spirits of fears and all else that can come with same , like that of a child even at times ..
and our Lord allowing that too may be , for the oneness He wants , in the hearts of the Fathers as well…who thus would hear better , the cry from the millions of children , their parents as well, from the deep wounds of our times ..and that grieving too being like an aroma of prayer , that rises up ..
A Pope who often enough talks about who our real and common enemy is ..who runs to The Mother , to thank her after every papal trip , who has talked about letting St.Joseph the Father handle issues in peace , a silent St.Joseph , a sleeping St.Joseph too , who was holy enough to be open to the angelic messages , in trust ..
That trust and its patience might get misunderstood for many things ..just as The Father Himself too has been ..
On this 9/11 anniv., how about a better project ..exhorting families to come together ,even if only in their hearts , in their family rooms, for the
‘remembering ‘ of the Bar Mitzhva occasion in the life of our Lord ..
going beyond time , to be around 11 y.o , see all our families and friends around too, with our Lord , the Holy Family .. 🙂
and do the steps of the Jewish dances , seeing in trust that the Holy family have in their hearts , our brothers The Muslims too ..
and dream of someone staring such a campaign world over ..
to also undo what might have come into many realms, esp. any carnal spirits and fears , through yoga and such too ..
and the act of Consecration to St.Joseph and St.Michael which our Holy Father did , would bear more fruit too , let us hope .
All too true.
And Carl Olson is being very charitable toward this papacy. I too often fail in having that necessary quality of dispassionate thinking in regard to this pontiff.
Carl, I love your last lines: “I’m certain that I’ll be writing many critical things. In doing so, however, I will continue to be as direct, respectful, and reasonable as I can possibly be, not resorting to insults, innuendos, and passive-aggressive double-speak. Because that, frankly, would be childish.” Well said!
“There is rigidity and there is rigidity—as in the continual and reflexive recourse to tired tropes and broad brushstrokes that tell us very little about Francis’ enemies, real or perceived, and much more about the pontiff.” Exactly.
Are psychological digressions of personalities, based on no less than the “insight and wisdom” of “Psychology Today” well above any personal attack and innuendo? … Catholic World Report, heal thyself!
Re. the comments by the Pope regarding schism, I found them remarkably cavalier. Perhaps the Pope has mentioned before that schism is a possibility. Is it now becoming thematic for him?
These recent comments in any case beg the question: who will have been the agent of schism, should it occur? He has now claimed to pray that it not occur, but isn’t this like praying for something not to happen that is entirely in one’s own power to avoid, ‘lo foment?
I consider it the greatest crisis of the Church because all the evil attacking the truth of Christ comes from within. The merciful love of the Sacred Heart of Christ and the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph.
Catholic journalism should be as careful and correct as Mr. Olson attempts so well. But prophetic Catholicism can only groan out loud. Some kind of awful judgment comes.
Although I wanted to respond earlier I held back effort bordering on heroic virtue. Besides Carl Olson said everything [virtually] I wanted to say probably more tactfully. Self satisfied I point to ongoing pontifical duality described elsewhere [S Skojec] as a kind of two step dance one forward one back and so forth and how to assess. “The pope specifically warned the Church in Germany against pursuing any course which aimed at ‘simply adapting to the spirit of the times’ and urged them to preserve the sensus ecclesiae of the whole Church on the faith’” (CNA). Nothing could be more orthodox. Have we heard this song before? We all recall when Cardinal Marx outrageously proclaimed the ‘German’ church would not wait for the Vatican to catch up and will begin changing the rules independently. Likened to anemones the Pontiff warns the Cardinal retracts the Cardinal [in his own good time] resumes the Pontiff withholds comment. Amazonia another comparison of Pope Francis’ warnings to retain ecclesial consistency applaud for breaking new spiritual ground drawn from the very ground of nature worship head dressed as a grinning headhunting Jivaro [hyperbole?]. Humorous yet deadly foreboding of direction. The issue raised is schism, which defined is rejection of pontifical authority and doctrine. The problem is whether it is schism since nowhere is there a definitive doctrinal pronouncement refused rather objection and unanswered questioning of ambiguously written policy. It’s malpractice of the faithful, appointment to high position of convicted reprobates that directly or by implication contradict the Deposit of Faith – tolerated and suggested as God’s merciful will that eminent Hierarchy Laity particularly one hazardously outspoken archbishop call more aptly Apostasy. The agonizing dilemma for many myself included is whether his punitive accusations of rigidness have merit and whether the Pontiff is forcing needed change to loosen up and be more compassionate toward the disenfranchised. The quite orthodox words indicative of where he really stands. How to assess? I look to the words of Christ for guidance. We judge a tree by its fruit.
Francis obsessively repeats his insult of Pelagian to describe critics with no sense of irony, and he throws around theological terms inaccurately to convince ignorant reporters he’s a deep thinker. How much more Pelagian can a mind be that promotes globalist government as a path to perfecting the human condition, the denial of the imperfectability of man being the core premise of Pelagianism.
“Sterile morality” is an encapsulating term for his irrational thought that views truth not as the immutable reflection of the unchanging mind of God, but, as his uncatholic process theology would have it, truth is in perpetual flux, which he tries to paint as benign by associating it with the desires of “the people of God” as though sinners always know better than God. But what can we expect from a mind that preaches “mercy” purely in terms of finding ways to attenuate guilt, while remaining oblivious and merciless towards the victims of sin.
Atheism is not an either/or proposition. If you believe truth is fungible, you’re an atheist, even if you’re able to lie to yourself and live with a contrived abstract notion of God. If you believe truth is eternal, a reflection of the omniscient mind of God, you are willing to be humble before God. Francis has made it clear in a thousand different ways that he rejects immutable truth and moral absolutes. It serves no purpose for anyone to deny the Emperor has no clothes, that we have an ungodly man sitting in the Chair of Peter because the consequences are life and death. His lip service against abortion has not supported the Church’s witness. It has been heavily damaged by the schismatic-in-chief’s mixed messages condemning moral absolutes before the whole world, which says to the world, go ahead, have your abortion, only the obsolete, “rigid” attitudes of the few are still “obsessed” by such matters. When will these reporters develop enough testicular fortitude to tell Francis when he is being a fool? The mass-murdered unborn deserve better.
Mr. Olson,
I am a simple Catholic who reads and learns.
Since his election, I noticed something odd about Francis and his statements/documents: to put it mildly, he is a dishonest person who has his own agenda. And a long time ago, I decided not to sit idly by and wait for the destruction of Christ’s Church — I have fought and I am still fighting for Her.
Thank you for your summary article, and may God bless.