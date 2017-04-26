A Father’s Love: The Story of Charles and Anne

When
it comes to failed governments in our time, it’s hard to ignore
French President François Hollande’s administration. Hollande’s
record on basic issues like unemployment as well as his ineptness in
the face of jihadist terrorism is so unimpressive that he declined to
run for reelection. This, however, hasn’t stopped his government
from making the type of last-minute defiant gesture beloved of
administrations whose days are numbered.
In
Hollande’s case, it has taken the form of effectively banning
pro-life websites that don’t explicitly identify themselves as
pro-life. This follows a 2016 ruling by France’s Conseil
d’État
endorsing a broadcasting tribunal’s 2014 decision to prohibit a
commercial portraying Down
Syndrome children as joyful individuals loved by their parents
because it might distress those who chose to terminate an unborn
disabled child.
Reflecting
upon these developments, I couldn’t help thinking how much France
owes to one particular Down Syndrome child: a young girl who
struggled to speak, needed assistance to walk, and who died of
pneumonia at the age of 20 cradled in her father’s arms. Anne de
Gaulle’s father, however, was no ordinary man.
Charles
de Gaulle was surely the twentieth century’s greatest Frenchman.
Yet for all his achievements, the ultimate drama of de Gaulle’s
life was his helpless daughter. What Anne gave to him, however, was
immeasurable. As de Gaulle confided to a priest at the beginning of
his lonely crusade in 1940 to save France’s honor, “for me, this
child is a grace, she is my joy, she helps me to look beyond all the
failures and honors, and always to look higher.”
Un
enfant pas comme les autres
Charles
de Gaulle was an austere individual, one who consciously cultivated
distance from others. 47 years after his death, however, we know much
more about the private man. Thanks to the publication of memoirs,
especially those of his son
Admiral Philippe de Gaulle, the General emerges as a man who, like
many French army officers of his background, found solace in his
Catholic faith and a closely-knit family. We’re also discovered
that de Gaulle had a rich intellectual life which went far beyond
politics. This went hand-in-hand with a wicked sense of humor which,
in private, de Gaulle wasn’t averse to using against himself.
By
the time he reached his mid-30s, de Gaulle had settled into a milieu
in which his faith, family and profession provided many of the
certainties required for an ambitious man intent upon shaking up a
political and military establishment committed to obsolete ideas. All
this was shattered on 1 January 1928 when Charles and Yvonne de
Gaulle’s third child was born. Within a few months, it became
apparent that Anne was severely disabled.
It’s
important to remember that this was an era in which disabled children
were neither seen nor heard in polite company. Down Syndrome children
were referred to as “mongols.” Some even speculated that the
condition resulted from alcoholism or some form of impropriety on the
parents’ part. It wasn’t until 30 years after Anne de Gaulle’s
birth that another devout French Catholic, Professor Jerome
Lejeune, and his research team discovered that Down Syndrome was
caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21.
In
the 1930s, it was common for French families to place disabled
children permanently in hospitals that were woefully ill-equipped to
care them. Charles and Yvonne de Gaulle, however, refused to send
Anne to live with, as he would say, “strangers.” In de Gaulle’s
words, “God has given her to us. We must take responsibility for
her, wherever she is and whatever she will be.” In a way, de
Gaulle’s reaction to Anne’s entry into his life foreshadowed the
spirit of resistance expressed in his famous appeal
of 18 June 1940 to Frenchmen to continue the war against Germany.
The
de Gaulles worked hard to build a place for, to use de Gaulle’s
expression, “a child who is not like the others” in their family.
From all accounts, Yvonne de Gaulle adopted a matter-of-fact
approach. She focused on the practicalities of caring for a disabled
child. Charles de Gaulle’s contribution was to envelop Anne in a
web of affection. According to his son, de Gaulle wanted to give Anne
the assurance that he loved her just as much as her older brother and
sister—that her disability meant nothing to him.
The
tall army officer infamous for his air of haughty disdain as leader
of Free France during World War II and later as French President
didn’t hesitate to unbend to play on the floor with Anne. De Gaulle
sang to Anne, told her stories, and even allowed her to play with one
of his most treasured possessions: his officer’s kepi hat. De
Gaulle also said prayers with Anne in the evening. Painstakingly, she
would repeat each word after her father. “You see,” de Gaulle
proudly informed his relatives, “she knows her prayers!”
When
away on army business, de Gaulle constantly inquired about Anne’s
well-being. On one occasion, Anne had an operation while he was
absent on maneuvers. De Gaulle telephoned incessantly to ask if she
was in pain, whether the procedure had succeeded, what the doctors
were saying, etc. Anne seems to have been aware of just how much she
meant to her father. Her first governess recalled that Anne adored
him and would be visibly upset when his responsibilities took de
Gaulle away from his family.
Though
the de Gaulles valued their privacy, they didn’t view Anne as an
embarrassment. There are pictures of her standing awkwardly with
members of the de Gaulles’ extended family. Most striking, however,
is a photo of Anne taken at a beach in Brittany in 1933. She is
sitting on her father’s lap. He, dressed in a homburg hat and
three-piece suit, gently holds her hands as the five year-old girl
looks intensely into her father’s eyes. It’s an image of
unconditional love.
While
Anne lived, the de Gaulles took her everywhere with them. That
included less-than-hospitable locations such as the French mandate in
Syria and Lebanon. De Gaulle was posted there in 1929, partly because
some of his superiors wanted to sideline an officer who asked awkward
questions about France’s readiness for the next war. There was,
however, no question of leaving Anne behind. Instead she went with
them, with the de Gaulles hiring a full-time governess to help them
care for Anne in a Middle-Eastern country.
Fragility—and
Resistance—in the face of Evil
There
was, of course, a cost to all this. Though Charles de Gaulle came
from a minor aristocratic family and his wife from an upper-middle
class background, the de Gaulles were not wealthy. His modest army
pay was their main source of income. Hiring full-time help was
subsequently an enormous financial liability, but one they didn’t
hesitate to assume.
Then
there was the psychological burden. As Yvonne de Gaulle’s
biographer Frédérique
Neau-Dufour observes,
Yvonne was an exuberant, even care-free young woman before Anne was
born. After Anne’s birth, that woman gradually disappeared. Yvonne
became a much quieter, even somewhat withdrawn person who dreaded
public appearances. This, however, didn’t stop her from undertaking
the extremely difficult task of successfully fleeing France with the
profoundly disabled Anne in tow as the German Army swept across the
country in May and June 1940.
This
brings into focus another factor of which Charles de Gaulle was
undoubtedly aware: how the National Socialist regime treated the
disabled. Eugenics was part and parcel of the Nazi view of the world
(and most Western liberal opinion
for decades). And, as the Nazis made clear right from the beginning,
the disabled had no place in a National Socialist world. They were
lebensunwertes
leben
(life unworthy of life).
Starting
in September 1939, the Nazi government began removing Down Syndrome
children and infants suffering from other disabilities from their
parents. These children were taken to “health facilities” and
killed by lethal injection or gas poisoning. In the name of “racial
health” and other eugenics nonsense, the regime murdered thousands
of disabled children. Among them was a 15 year-old Down Syndrome
cousin of the future pope, Joseph Ratzinger.
This
would have been Anne de Gaulle’s fate if she had ever fallen into
Nazi hands. Although de Gaulle never referenced it specifically, it’s
likely that the brutal treatment of the disabled was one of the
things he had in mind when referring to the evil of the Nazi regime.
When de Gaulle refused to surrender in 1940 and was branded a traitor
by France’s political and military elites, it was certainly the act
of an intensely patriotic man unwilling to accept his country’s
abasement by the Nazis. But de Gaulle’s act of resistance also
concerned safeguarding his defenseless daughter from those who viewed
her as sub-human.
Life
after Death
Like
many Down Syndrome children, Anne de Gaulle died at an early age. Her
brother Philippe recollects arriving at his parents’ house in 1948
to find the entire residence immersed in silence. Noone, he writes,
dared to say anything to his grief-stricken father. Anne was
subsequently buried in the cemetery at the de Gaulles’ parish
church in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises.
After attending their regular Sunday Mass and always on the
anniversary of her death, Charles and Yvonne de Gaulle would visit
Anne’s grave. 22 years after she died, her father was laid to rest
beside Anne. Her mother joined them in 1979.
That,
however, wasn’t the end of the story. Back in October 1945, the de
Gaulles raised enough money from private donors to buy the chateau de
Vert-Cœur in the department of Yvelines, not far from Paris. They
then began creating a home for intellectually disabled girls. A few
months after Anne’s death, the Fondation
Anne-de-Gaulle opened its doors at the chateau. Staffed by nuns,
funded by the considerable royalties generated by de Gaulle’s
memoirs, and presided over by Yvonne de Gaulle until her death, the
Foundation continues to serve the disabled today.
One
of Charles de Gaulle’s biographers, the late Jean Lacouture,
records him as once saying, “Without Anne, I could never perhaps
have done what I did. She gave me the heart and the inspiration.”
In that sense, the man of June 18 and his beloved pauvre
petite
Anne teach us something which we are tempted to forget—that all of
us can find strength in weakness and that nothing is more powerful
than self-giving love.